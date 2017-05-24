Stick a fork in it: Arizona State wins NCAA Women's Championship

The Arizona State Sun Devils won the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship on Wednesday, defeating Northwestern in the final.

After a stunning Wednesday-morning finish that saw Arizona State and Northwestern make comebacks to reach the final, the Sun Devils took an early lead against the Wildcats and never looked back, winning 3-1-1. (Here’s a recap of the craziness that was the semifinal finish.)

“I’m just so happy for them they get to be national champions for the rest of their lives,” Sun Devils head coach Missy Farr-Kaye told Golf Channel after the win. “That to me is the coolest thing.”

Olivia Mehaffey, a freshman from Ireland, got Arizona State on the board early with a 4-and-3 victory over Sarah Cho. Then Roberta Liti, a junior from Italy, added a 5-and-4 win over Janet Mao.

Finally, it was Linnea Strom’s point over Stephanie Lau, courtesy of a 5-and-4 triumph, that gave the Sun Devils their first national title since 2009 but eighth overall.