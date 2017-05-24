Stenson, Rose show loyalty to Euro Tour; Sergio not so much

VIRGINIA WATER, England – Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose have turned up for the $7 million BMW PGA Championship out of a deep sense of loyalty to the European Tour.

Pity Masters winner Sergio Garcia doesn’t feel the same way.

Rose has been a firm supporter of the European Tour’s flagship tournament, although he did miss last year.

“I think there’s a commitment here for sure,” Rose said. “It’s been touted as the flagship event of the Tour, but it’s been definitely been one that’s tried to push the boundaries of how it’s staged. I think that BMW do a great job. It feels like a big tournament. The crowds come out and support us, like a big tournament. The prize fund obviously reflects that, too.

“It does deserve to be respected. The European Tour headquarters and offices are here. It’s an important week to support the Tour. It’s a good show of faith.

“For me, obviously, it’s an easy one to support, based upon where I grew up. I think that there is a level of expectation to come back and support it.”

The reigning Olympic Gold medal winner has twice finished second (2007 and 2012), so he’s obviously playing a course he’s comfortable on.

The same can’t be said for Stenson.

Stenson is making just his second appearance at Wentworth since 2010, following a career high seventh place finish in 2014. Although he hasn’t had much luck around the West Course, the Open Champion felt compelled to play in the European Tour’s first Rolex Series event, eight tournaments this year with a minimum prize fund of $7 million.

“I felt I wanted to be back here as the Open Champion and certainly show my face here this week,” Stenson said. “It’s an important week for the Tour with the Rolex Series starting up. Also, a lot of people spent a lot of time on the golf course and made a lot of good changes.

“I’m happy to be back. I played a lot of golf here, even though it might not have been my best golf over the years, it’s still kind of back to the roots. I’m European. I’ve played on European soil my whole career.”

The European Tour was desperate to complete the triumvirate of reigning Open, Olympic and Masters champions with Garcia’s presence. The Spaniard isn’t here. He’s in Fort Worth this week for the PGA Tour’s Dean & Deluca Invitational.

Garcia has only entered the BMW PGA twice in the last 17 years. He was 19th in 2013 and withdrew in 2014. He says complex UK tax laws prohibit him from playing.

Garcia’s only European Tour event his year outside the Masters and WGC-Mexico Championship was the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, which he won. Omega is one of Garcia’s sponsors, hence his appearance in the Middle East.

Too bad Garcia hasn’t followed Stenson and Rose’s path and returned to his roots to the play in the Tour’s inaugural Rolex Series event as Masters champion.

