Steve Flesch jumping right into Senior PGA Championship after turning 50

POTOMAC FALLS, VA. — It won’t take long for senior golf’s newest 50-year-old to embark on his second career.

Steve Flesch, a four-time winner over the course of 14 years in which he played the PGA Tour full-time, plays in the opening round of the 78th KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship on Thursday at Trump National Golf Club-Washington, D.C. That’s just two days after marking his 50th birthday, thus becoming eligible for the Champions Tour.

“You wait four or five years and think, ‘OK, I’ve got five years until the Champions Tour. I have plenty of time,’ but it seems like it came so quickly,” said Flesch. “The last year and a half seemed to take such a long time, but the last month flew by. What all that means is that I’ve been waiting with a lot of anxiousness just to get out here and play again full-time.”

As most players have realized, they find themselves in a no-man’s land in that five-year period between 45 and 50. Flesch was no exception.

From 2012 through ’16, he made the cut in only one-quarter of the 36 starts he made in PGA Tour events, with one top-10.

“I’ve only played in five or six events the last four or five years,” said Flesch, “and when you play an event and then and have three months off, then play another one, filling fields on the PGA Tour, you really don’t get into a rhythm of playing. I’ve played a ton of golf, but not a lot of competitive golf. I played a Web.com event in Evansville a couple of weeks ago, but it’s different, and I need to get back into the flow of traveling three or four weeks in a row, playing events back to back.

“But my game’s fine. I just have to get back into that competitive mode of being patient and staying focused out on the golf course — all those clichés. But there’s a lot to be said about playing competitive golf as opposed to playing with my buddies on the weekend.”

With four PGA Tour victories and more than $18 million in career earnings, Flesch will enjoy full exempt status to play as often as he wants.

“I’ll get to play every week the rest of the year,” he said. “I’ll still do some TV work occasionally, but I want to get back playing.

“It would be great to say, ‘I’m coming out here, I expect to win, I expect to make a big impact.’ I’d love to, but I’m not putting that pressure on myself for these first few events because, one, I haven’t played in so long, competitively, week after week, and two, my goal is to make sure I’m in the last playoff event this year, to get into the final 36. If I win, great. I’m already 12 events behind these turkeys. This week I’m just getting my feet wet again.”

With a lack of competition in recent years, Flesch was careful not to put everything on hold until he turned 50.

“I think that just makes you miss it more, when you still have those competitive juices and the fires that burn inside you. To me, it was very difficult. I’m so competitive and I love being in the action, and not playing competitive golf was tough. I still watched a lot of golf on TV, but it was more of a distant kind of viewing — the majors and stuff like that.

“Missing the game really made me motivated. My son, playing high school golf and now going on and playing college golf, I kind of jumped in to being focused to help him. It would have been easy for me to kind of check out, to say, ‘I’ll put my game on hold for five years.’ You can’t do that out here, playing against these guys; they’re too good.”

If Flesch doesn’t practice as much as he did in the prime of his PGA Tour career, he says he now gets more out of his efforts.

“I feel better now,” he said. “I was hurt a lot later in my PGA Tour career. It was very frustrating to play and I lost a lot of interest because I couldn’t play at 100 percent. But just knowing that I had this to look forward to spurred me on to work at it. I don’t work at it as long now, but I think I’m more efficient at what I do. I’m going to have a lot of fun playing this tour, just because my whole mindset is better.”