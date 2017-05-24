Tiger Woods hasn't 'felt this good in years,' vows return to golf

Tiger Woods posted an update on his recovery from surgery Wednesday on his website, saying “I haven’t felt this good in years.”

He was also firm in his resolve to return to pro golf, as well.

“I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again,” he wrote.

Woods underwent his fourth back surgery in April and has not played competitive golf since January.

“It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel. It was instant nerve relief. I haven’t felt this good in years,” he posted.

Woods added: “I could no longer live with the pain I had. We tried every possible non-surgical route and nothing worked. I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn’t do much. Even lying down hurt. I had nerve pain with anything I did and was at the end of my rope.”

He reiterated his regret over missing the Masters. “The pain was post-impact when I swung the club. I figured, ‘Can I handle it?’ This time the answer was, ‘probably not.’ That shows the effect nerve pain can have.”

Woods cited the successful comebacks of several players who have had fusions or disc replacements, including Davis Love III, Retief Goosen, Lee Trevino, Lanny Wadkins and Dudley Hart.

“They have all come back and played. But more than anything, it made their lives better. That’s the most important thing … that I can have a life again with my kids.”

As far as any projected return, Woods said he knows it will take considerable time.

“The long-term prognosis is positive. My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse. I’m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There’s no hurry.”

Woods also offered his thoughts on the NBA playoffs, picking the Golden State Warriors to win the title. He gave best wishes to the Stanford men’s golf team in the upcoming NCAAs and congratulated the Cardinal women’s team on its run that ended Wednesday in the NCAA semifinals.

“That’s about it for now. Have a great summer,” he concluded.