For Arizona State, it was a long path traveled to this NCAA title

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Renee Vaughn was desperate.

In an effort to calm her nerves, Vaughn was moving slowly Wednesday morning. It was going to be possibly the biggest day of her youngest daughter’s life, as Monica Vaughn (the individual national champion) was going to need to produce a swift turnaround to get Arizona State to the NCAA Women’s Championship final.

Monica would resume her semifinal match, 1 down in Rich Harvest Farms’ 18th fairway, at 9 a.m. CT. Plenty of time for mom to get there. Only, her ginger approach turned against her: she looked at the time in her hotel and suddenly it was 8:45.

Mama Vaughn raced down a freeway and when she got to the property, beseeched a pair of gentleman to take her in a cart to the 18th.

“I was like, ‘Please, please, I beg you please take me to the 18th green or I’m just going to grab one of these carts and drive myself,’ ” Renee said, with a laugh.

She did make it to the 18th green. At 8:59 a.m. It had to be difficult, then again so was the Sun Devils’ road to the 2017 national title.

For many reasons, Arizona State was a logical national champion. The Sun Devils were the top-ranked team in the country and already owned the most national titles (seven) in Division I women’s college golf before Wednesday’s latest triumph – a 3-2 victory over Northwestern for its eighth crown.

But Sun Devil pedigree or not, national championships don’t fall into your lap.

Two years ago, Arizona State entered NCAA regionals having made it to nationals 23 consecutive times. But this time, the Sun Devils fell short.

Then, Arizona State failed to make it through regionals in 2016.

“It was like we (all) had something in our stomach and it was so heavy we literally couldn’t play,” said Roberta Liti, an Arizona State junior.

Missy Farr-Kaye, in her first year as Arizona State’s head coach, was heartbroken. She said she couldn’t sleep for three weeks afterward.

In all honesty, it wasn’t a major overhaul that changed matters in 2017. The Sun Devils easily had the talent to pass through regionals last year, and they were adding on a stalwart in freshman Olivia Mehaffey.

It was the little things.

With the 2016 regionals loss, Farr-Kaye more than ever wanted her squad to feel relaxed. The team works weekly with Debbie Crews, a sports psychology consultant at Arizona State, as well as Vision 54.

The most salient point from this season’s mental training was focusing on non-outcome goals. Be in control of your process, but worrying about score does you no good.

“The more you try to navigate, the worse it’s going to get,” Farr-Kaye said.

Liti could’ve succumbed to the pressure not to navigate. Mehaffey’s entrance meant there were now six players fighting for five starting spots. Liti, a junior, and sophomore Madison Kerley had to battle for that last starting spot.

Kerley was the starter at the Anuenue Spring Break Classic in March, with Liti as the individual. Liti’s higher T-29 finish earned her back the starting spot.

The very next event, the Ping/ASU Invitational, Liti won.

“I said to her, ‘That’s the (Roberta) I’ve been looking for, for three years. You keep doing that and everything is going to be just fine.’ ” Farr-Kaye said.

From there, she never looked back. Liti ended the 2016-17 campaign in style with a dominant 5-and-4 victory over Janet Mao. Mehaffey closed out Sarah Cho, 4 and 3, while Linnea Strom bested Stephanie Lau, 5 and 3, for the clinching point.

All of this only came after Strom and Vaughn turned their matches in the semis Wednesday morning to give Arizona State a stunning 3-2 win over Stanford.

Indeed, it all goes back to Monica Vaughn. The senior finishes her career a top-15 player in the country each of her last three seasons.

She closes with back-to-back individual victories at regionals and nationals.

But to think this was inevitable would be short-sighted.

Vaughn is a classic grinder on the course, but not exactly on the range. She didn’t practice a single second after any round at the Ping/ASU Invitational and still finished second.

Her dedication to golf can fluctuate, and it even did at times this spring.

“It’s just so hard to really take golf so seriously sometimes,” Vaughn said. “It’s so easy to just say you’re going to give up.”

But in the end, Vaughn is too tough to quit.

In the spring of 2009, Vaughn was up late one night with stomach pain.

She informed her mom, and a doctor visit yielded a week of antibiotics to deal with intestinal bacteria. She was home sick for that week, and her condition got worse after the antibiotics ran out.

A return doctor’s visit thereafter elicited a frantic response. Vaughn had been suffering from a ruptured appendix … for two weeks.

“They go, ‘People die from this,’ ” Renee Vaughn said.

Monica was rushed to a hospital and underwent a roughly four-hour surgery to remove her appendix and the worst case of infection the operating surgeon had ever seen.

The 14-year-old had a scar all across her waist and could do little physical activity for the next six weeks. She couldn’t even lift her backpack over her shoulder when going to school.

How much was she set back? Just a year later, she became the youngest winner in the history of the Oregon Women’s Amateur.

Chris Vaughn has essentially been Monica’s only golf instructor, but he’s competitive with all three of his daughters.

Monica’s appendix ordeal already steeled her resolve, but dad made sure there was relentlessness in his children.

Chris wouldn’t let his daughters beat him in any silly competition. Ever. They had to earn it.

“Nobody’s going to hand you anything,” Renee Vaughn said. “You have to make it happen, you have to go out and get it.”

Vaughn and Arizona State did. It took some bumps, but the Sun Devils are once again on top.