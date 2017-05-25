Ernie Els does right thing - penalizes himself 2 shots

VIRGINIA WATER, England – Ernie Els proved yet again why golf is the most honorable of sports with his actions in the first round of the $7 million BMW PGA Championship.

The South African returned an opening 1-under-par 71, but could be two shots better if not for his integrity. A 69 turned into 71 after he decided he’d not acted properly on the par-5, 12th hole.

Els felt his ball had plugged near a greenside bunker, and told his partners he was going to investigate. He marked and lifted the ball to check, replaced it and then chipped it the ball into the hole. Els should have been elated at making eagle. Instead, he sensed something wasn’t quite right.

“I thought it was plugged, so I asked my guys (playing companions Justin Rose and Matthew Fitzpatrick) if I could check it and they said yes,” Els explained. “I put it back and hit my chip shot, and I just felt uncomfortable by the way the ball came out.

“The ball came out too good. So I felt I didn’t quite probably put it exactly where I should have.”

Els consulted chief referee John Paramor.

“JP explained to me that under the rules you try to put it back the way you think it should be.”

In other words, only Els knew how his ball had originally been lying. He could have said he replaced the ball as close to where it was originally, and was within his rights to accept the eagle.

That did not sit right with his conscience. He decided to invoke Rule 20-7, Playing from a Wrong Place, which incurs a two-shot penalty.

“I still felt uncomfortable, so we took a two-shot penalty.

“The game of golf is what it is. I know deep down the ball wasn’t quite where it should be. I wouldn’t be able to live with myself. So be it. It’s a five and we move on.”

Somewhere up in that great clubhouse in the sky, the golfing gods are smiling.