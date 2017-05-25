Johan Carlsson leads, Henrik Stenson in the mix at BMW PGA Championship

VIRGINIA WATER, England – Swedish golfers have had no luck in the 62 years of the European Tour’s PGA Championship. One powerful Swede is in poll position to change that.

It’s just not the Swede everyone expected.

With all eyes on reigning Open Champion Henrik Stenson to become the first Swedish winner since the tournament’s inception in 1955, compatriot Johan Carlsson jumped to the top of the $7 million BMW PGA Championship leaderboard. The 6-foot-5 Gothenburg native returned a 6-under-par 66 to lie one shot ahead of the trio of Francesco Molinari, Scott Jamieson and Kiradech Aphibarnrat. Stenson is part of large group in fifth place at 4-under after a 68.

Carlsson is still looking for his first European Tour win since turning pro in 2012. The 30-year-old’s best European Tour finish is fifth, in the 2014 KLM Open and last year’s Aberdeen Asset Management Paul Lawrie Match Play. His form this year hasn’t pointed to contending in Europe’s biggest tournament outside the Open Championship.

Carlsson missed his first six cuts of this season before posting 24th and 18th-place finishes.

“I feel like I’ve been working hard on my swing,” Carlsson said. “Obviously this week is a big week and I’ve always had that goal in mind that this is going to be a tournament to get it around no matter what.

“I didn’t try to hit any super fancy shots. I just played with what I had, and I think that was the key to success.

“I putted really well today. I made a lot of good putts. You’ve got to hit a few good shots as well. So obviously everything in my game felt solid. It has to be when you shoot 6-under-par on this golf course.”

Carlsson had an outstanding amateur career that saw him spend four years at San Diego State. It’s a time he still cherishes.

“It was awesome,” Carlsson said. “Coach (Ryan) Donovan and all the guys over there were awesome. I love San Diego. Just a great city and a great school.”

Stenson is making only his second appearance in the BMW PGA Championship since 2010. His seventh-place finish in 2014 is his best performance at Wentworth.

It took a while for the Open Champion to kick into gear. He began with 10 straight pars before making four birdies over his last eight holes.

Stenson made a flying visit to Royal Troon before arriving in England. He said returning to the scene of his greatest victory has inspired him this week.

Carlsson might have the first-round lead, but don’t be surprised if he finishes behind Stenson on Sunday.