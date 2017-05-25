NCAA Championship 2017 expert picks, team and individual predictions

On Friday, 30 teams will converge on Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill., for the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship. After 54 holes, the field will be cut to the low 15 teams, as well as the top nine individuals not on advancing teams. After 72 holes, the top eight teams will make match play and an individual champion will be crowned.

Our Golfweek staff on the ground in Illinois – Lance Ringler, Beth Ann Nichols, Kevin Casey and Brentley Romine – offer their predictions for the eight match-play qualifiers and individual champion:

• • •

Lance Ringler

USC

LSU

Oklahoma State

Oregon

Baylor

Oklahoma

UNLV

Kent State

Individual champion: Jared du Toit, Arizona State

• • •

Beth Ann Nichols

Oklahoma State

Oregon

Illinois

Lipscomb

LSU

USC

Kent State

Iowa State

Individual champion: Wyndham Clark, Oregon

• • •

Kevin Casey

USC

Vanderbilt

Oklahoma State

LSU

Illinois

UNLV

Baylor

Alabama

Individual champion: Sean Crocker, USC

• • •

Brentley Romine

USC

LSU

Vanderbilt

Oklahoma State

Illinois

Oregon

Texas

Oklahoma

Individual champion: Matthias Schwab, Vanderbilt