NCAA Championship 2017 expert picks, team and individual predictions

On Friday, 30 teams will converge on Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill., for the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship. After 54 holes, the field will be cut to the low 15 teams, as well as the top nine individuals not on advancing teams. After 72 holes, the top eight teams will make match play and an individual champion will be crowned.
Our Golfweek staff on the ground in Illinois – Lance Ringler, Beth Ann Nichols, Kevin Casey and Brentley Romine – offer their predictions for the eight match-play qualifiers and individual champion:
• • •
Lance Ringler
- USC
- LSU
- Oklahoma State
- Oregon
- Baylor
- Oklahoma
- UNLV
- Kent State
Individual champion: Jared du Toit, Arizona State
• • •
Beth Ann Nichols
- Oklahoma State
- Oregon
- Illinois
- Lipscomb
- LSU
- USC
- Kent State
- Iowa State
Individual champion: Wyndham Clark, Oregon
• • •
Kevin Casey
- USC
- Vanderbilt
- Oklahoma State
- LSU
- Illinois
- UNLV
- Baylor
- Alabama
Individual champion: Sean Crocker, USC
• • •
Brentley Romine
- USC
- LSU
- Vanderbilt
- Oklahoma State
- Illinois
- Oregon
- Texas
- Oklahoma
Individual champion: Matthias Schwab, Vanderbilt
