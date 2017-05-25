NCAA Championship 2017 preview: What to expect from each team at Rich Harvest Farms

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Golfweek’s Lance Ringler previews the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, which begins Friday at Rich Harvest Farms:

Fab 5

USC: You have to think coach Chris Zambri and his Trojans feel like they squandered a couple opportunities to win a national championship the last two years. The Trojans return four of the five players from last year’s team that advanced to semifinals. Two years ago, Rico Hoey and Sean Crocker were part of a USC that advanced to the championship match at Concession Golf Club before losing to LSU in the championship match. Add in the fact that USC is ranked No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings, and this team should be in the mix.

LSU: Despite an 11th-place finish in the fall, the Tigers have been as good as it gets. They have showed no signs of backing up, rather having continued to improve in becoming a clear-cut favorite to win a second NCAA title in three years. Player of the Year Sam Burns added a fourth victory to his results this year with a win in NCAA regional play.

Oklahoma State: It seems like a broken record, but the Cowboys are very good and very deep. Head coach Alan Bratton brings a team to Rich Harvest Farms that has its entire lineup ranked inside the top 62 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. However, these Cowboys have only Zach Olsen who has played in NCAA match play, as he did so as a freshman in 2014.

Oregon: Defending NCAA champions were the No. 2 ranked team using only spring rankings. Oklahoma State transfer Wyndham Clark leads the way for Casey Martin’s squad that has won five times in nine spring events. Let’s not forget Oregon won the Pac-12 Championship in some Midwest-like conditions when it snowed in Colorado.

Baylor: Consistency is a big deal in golf and with the early week goal of being in the top eight after 72 holes, it’s hard not to pencil Baylor in. The Bears, which got to the top-ranked spot in college golf for the first time in program history this spring, placed in the top four in nine of 11 events this year. All five Baylor players here at Rich Harvest Farms this week rank inside the top 81 players in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

• • •

Keep an eye on

Oklahoma: Which way will the Sooners go? They have been a team that seems to be just a bit short of putting it all together. Here this week the goal is not to finish first after 72 holes, rather only find a way into the top eight. With sophomore Brad Dalke appearing to find his form with good play lately – top 10 at Big 12s and posting his first college win at Stanford Regional – Oklahoma is a perfect candidate.

UNLV: Head coach Dwaine Knight has done a very good job with scheduling over the past couple of years to prepare his program for postseason runs. That will help UNLV this week at Rich Harvest Farms. After winning the West Lafayette Regional – which was the toughest regional according to the power ratings as well as the toughest conditions on probably the most difficult course – this week and course should not intimidate an under-the-radar group.

Kent State: Best mid-major program in college golf by conference affiliation only. The Golden Flashes run like a power league. With three players ranked inside the top 100, this team is a legit title contender at a place head coach Herb Page is familiar with. Kent State does have one appearance in match play back in 2012 when it was played at Riviera. Don’t be surprised if they get there again this year.

• • •

Don’t forget about

Virginia: With two players who could appear on the first page of the leaderboard in Jimmy Stanger and Derek Bard, you can’t forget about the Cavaliers. It must be noted that Virginia has played in Northern Illinois’ home event in 2013, 2014 and 2015, giving them much needed repetition on a golf course that knowledge is a must.

Illinois: Pressure, what pressure? Head coach Mike Small’s teams have more match play appearances than any other team with five – including the last four. However, the Illini have a 4-5 won-loss record in match play. With a home crowd and not the bullseye on their back, the Illini could be in a prime position to win a title.

• • •

Gut feeling

Ole Miss: Slowed down a bit this spring, but playing with house money this week here at Rich Harvest Farms. The Rebels are ahead of schedule under the guidance of third-year head coach Chris Malloy. If first-team All-American candidate Braden Thornberry can continue his outstanding sophomore campaign, you may see Ole Miss inside the cut lines this week.

Worth a mention in this category: Purdue, Jacksonville and Lipscomb

• • •

