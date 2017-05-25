Next up at tricky Rich Harvest Farms ... the 2017 NCAA Men's Championship

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Illinois head coach Mike Small has good memories at Rich Harvest Farms. In 2014, his team won the NCAA Sugar Grove Regional behind the medal-winning performance of Brian Campbell.

What does Small remember most about Jerry Rich’s Chicago-area property?

“My experience with it in the past is it’s a very demanding golf course,” Small said.

Yes, Rich Harvest Farms is mighty tough. Campbell shot 5 under that week and was one of just two players under par for 54 holes. The scoring average was a staggering 77.29. No team finished the event under par.

The best men’s college players in the country will get a similar taste when their NCAA Championship begins on Friday. Some teams walked the course Wednesday while nearly all of them saw just how difficult the layout played for the women, who posted a 78.32 scoring average in 54 holes of stroke play.

“You have to drive it in play and you have to miss your ball around the greens in the correct spots,” Small said. “The greens are very penal if you’re loose with your iron shots.”

Said Kent State head coach Herb Page: “It’s always key to drive it in the fairway, but here you have to hit it to a spot in the fairway numerous times to get the correct angle into the green.”

There was a good bit of criticism about the course setup early in the women’s championship. Some arguments were valid, but for the most part, the culprit for high scores was the combination of very poor weather and an intimidating, tough course. Cold, rainy and windy conditions wreaked havoc on three of the competition days. Thunderstorms washed out 18 holes of action on Saturday.

The weather forecast for the men’s championship is expected to be much better, but don’t expect Rich Harvest Farms to get any easier.

“This golf course, look, it doesn’t need any tricking up,” said Brad Gregory, the NCAA’s head rules official for the men’s event. “It’s going to stand on its own. It’s a difficult golf course. We’re going to set this golf course up in a fair manner. We want to try to bring out the best in them, but also challenge them.”

For the women’s event, the rough was topped at about 2 ½ inches. For the men, Gregory said the rough will be cut to 3 ½ inches after either the first or second round. After that the rough will not be touched.

“By Tuesday and Wednesday, it could be 4 ½ to 5 inches,” said Gregory, whose team includes longtime NCAA rules official John Reis, who worked both regionals here (2007, ’14), as well as the 2015 Palmer Cup. The committee also made a site visit in September.

Also, as expected, the greens will be mowed and rolled after each round, and they will play considerably faster than they did for the women.

However, there will be plenty of birdie opportunities to be had. If the wind is right, Gregory expects the par-4 sixth hole to be played as a drivable par 4 sometime after the third round. Also, the tee at the par-5 seventh hole could be moved up.

“We aren’t afraid of letting them make some birdies,” Gregory said.

For fans of college golf, that is good news. But don’t expect Rich Harvest Farms to give in that easily.