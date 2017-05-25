Defending champ Jordan Spieth returns to Ft. Worth with Cameron 009 in hand

Yes, the famed Cameron 009 putter is back is back in the bag. But will this be the week, at a tournament he loves, that Jordan Spieth finally plays like 007 again?

A start at venerable Colonial during a quiet period in the PGA Tour schedule actually presents a very big week for Spieth. For one, he is trying to defend his 2016 title, and only Ben Hogan has won back-to-back at Colonial.

Secondly, Spieth knows it’s time to get his season jumpstarted.

A big summer awaits, and he still is mired in “search” mode.

Peruse Spieth’s numbers this season, and he and his game would appear to be in terrific shape. His ballstriking numbers, year over year from 2016, are greatly improved: He is third in greens in regulation (72.55 percent), which is up a full nine percentage points over a year ago, when he ranked 145th.

That’s an incredible gain, reflecting the offseason work he put in with instructor Cameron McCormick.

Once again, he ranks highly in birdies (averaging 4.65 per round, second on Tour to Justin Thomas) and is fifth in scoring (69.68). A year ago he was third and fourth, respectively, in those categories.

“I feel more confident in tee-to-green right now than I did last year,” he said. “I feel more confident tee-to-green than I have probably in my career. I feel very comfortable over the ball. I’ve had a really good ballstriking year where I’ve been putting myself in position to shoot low scores … just haven’t quite converted to the level I have in the past.”

Spieth, 23, is the rare player whose superhuman golf power is scoring. He simply finds a way to get the ball in the hole in the fewest strokes possible. It’s an art, a lost one at that, and for any golfer, a true gift. He is not always perfect, often leaning on great scrambling ability, but he finds a way, frequently leading the Tour in grit. But the key to doing that is knocking down the key putts that keep momentum on one’s side, or the 12-footers that save par out of the fire. That hasn’t been happening.

Spieth even tried a new putter last week at Nelson, saying that it helped him get back on track with his alignment. Spieth, benching his trusty 009 blade? Why, only a breakup between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has generated more sparks across the Twitter landscape.

So Spieth is akin to the cyclist right now who is pedaling as furiously as ever, but just not covering the same amount of miles. He was his dominant self at Pebble Beach, winning the AT&T, but otherwise, he mostly has struggled in opening rounds, putting himself in an early hole. An opening 72 at Kaplua; 75 at Augusta; 73 at Players. In seven individual starts since his February victory at Pebble, he does not own a top-10 finish, and he has missed three cuts, including back-to-back at Players and Nelson the last two weeks.

Last week at the Tour’s final go-around at TPC Las Colinas in Dallas, he atoned for his run of bad opening rounds with a solid first-round 68, then made a late quad on a par 5 a day later, shot 75, and missed the cut, sending him home to his own pillow at his hometown event. (A year ago, he’d missed the cut only twice in 21 starts.)

Spieth’s fellow competitors on Tour aren’t too caught up in chatter about Spieth’s ongoing “struggles.” Ryan Palmer, who partnered with Spieth in the two-man team event at Zurich, knows he’ll be fine. “I figure if I’m up there with Jordan at the end of the week (this week at Colonial), we’re going to be close.”

Spieth arrived in Fort Worth a year ago struggling a bit with his swing, yet typically, found a way, shooting 17-under 263. There was swagger once he took control of the tournament on the back nine on Sunday. And with the U.S. Open looming soon at Erin Hills, he needs his confidence, once again, to return to a higher level.

Of course, it remains to be seen if he ever can get humming along the way he was cruising two seasons ago, when his five PGA Tour victories included two majors (Masters, U.S. Open) and close calls in the two others. That’s the ghost that Spieth, a nine-time winner at age 23, will forever have to chase, knowing there’s a very good possibility that when he’s winding down 20 years from now, there was no other season like 2015. It was an incredible vintage.

Colonial, not far from his Dallas home, has treated Spieth very kindly. He tied for seventh in his debut there in 2013, and in 2015 a closing 65 left him just a shot behind the champion, Chris Kirk. He answered a year ago with a three-shot victory.

Spieth still was No. 1 in the world in March of last year; by the time he won at Colonial, he was No. 2, behind Jason Day. It’s not that Spieth has fallen off golf’s map, but a domino game of other players getting hotter and winning has dropped him all the way to seventh. Seventh. That’s a player who has won four times and had six other top 10s in the last season and a half.

There is a cool tradition at Colonial, with the names of tournament champions living forever along the famed Wall of Champions. The names include Hogan. Trevino. Nicklaus. Wadkins. Crenshaw. Tom Watson. Mickelson. Spieth joked earlier this week that his 2016 victory put his name at the very bottom of a row, and during times of the year when the plants are flourishing, his name gets covered up.

A victory this week would add a new plaque, positioned up higher on the wall. Closer to the top. That’s where Spieth knows he belongs. It’s just a matter of getting back there.

Yes, after a week off, the 009 is back. Golf’s 007 can’t be far behind.