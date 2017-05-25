Three tied for the lead after Round 1 of Dean & DeLuca Invitational

LEADING: Derek Fathauer, J.T. Poston and Kelly Kraft shot 5-under 65 to co-lead after Round 1 of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational at Colonial Country Club. None of the three are inside the top 180 of the World Golf Rankings, nor have they ever won on the PGA Tour. Kraft carded a bogey-free round with five birdies while Poston and Fathauer each had one bogey with six birdies.

CHASING: Jon Rahm bounced back from a third-round 82 at the Players Championship with a 4-under 66 on the afternoon. He’s T-4 alongside Graeme McDowell and Scott Brown. Phil Mickelson and Zach Johnson are T-8 among a crowded group at 3 under while defending champion Jordan Spieth finished birdie-birdie to shoot even par after a double bogey at the par-4 15th hole.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Can we interest you in a tap-in eagle? Brandt Snedeker had an up-and-down round and carded even-par 70, his day including double bogey at 5 and a near-albatross at the par-5 11th thanks to this beauty from 297 yards out.

QUOTABLE: “Before high school. Actually got it out of my local club that I grew up playing. In eighth grade I won the championship and had some shop credit and that was my choice. It’s been in the bag ever since. I guess that’s 11 years. Got the same grip and everything on it. It hasn’t let me down yet, so why would I change it?” – J.T. Poston, when asked how long he’s had his Scotty Cameron putter.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air second-round coverage from 4-7 p.m. ET Friday. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.