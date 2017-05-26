Branden Grace, Paul McGinley make up over BMW PGA rules flap

VIRGINIA WATER, England – Branden Grace and Paul McGinley have kissed and made up over their spat about Grace’s ruling during the first round of the $7 million BMW PGA Championship, Grace has revealed.

McGinley criticized Grace’s actions on the par-5 13th hole during the opening round when the South African got a drop from a stance in a greenside bunker. The 2014 European Ryder Cup captain was concerned Grace had overdone the twisting of his feet to get to down to the bunker’s rubber lining, and therefore get himself a free drop for interference to his stance.

Grace’s ball was plugged in the sand. USGA rules official Mark Hill gave Grace a free drop, allowing the South African to get a better lie.

“I actually received a message from Paul this morning saying he’s got nothing against me at all,” Grace said after his second round 71. “He didn’t criticise me for taking a drop. He just doesn’t agree with the ruling. That was nice to hear from him. That made looking over the situation a little bit easier.”

Grace admitted to feeling little uneasy when he began his second round, but remained defiant he hadn’t done anything wrong.

“Sometimes the rules work in your favour, sometimes they don’t. That’s why the rules officials are out there. It was his call at the end of the day. He thought it was a fair question from my side and that was the ruling. The rule is there for a reason and I used it to my advantage.

“I don’t think I did anything wrong. The rules official was there and he made the call.

“It did catch me off my guard a little bit this morning.”

Grace said the same thing happened to him two years ago in China, which was why he decided to try his luck yesterday. Indeed, he feels the ruling may help others in future.

“Because of what happened two years ago I thought: well you can always take a chance. Either it’s going to go in your favour or it’s not.

“Peter Hanson said to me that he had a situation like that yesterday and didn’t even think of asking for the ruling. He said that with what he knows now, if he gets in that situation again then he might ask.”

Related Branden Grace gets ripped for questionable drop at BMW PGA Championship