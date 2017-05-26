Ringler: NCAA Championship schedule in need of changes

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – The NCAA Championship is one round too long.

Throughout the entire year, 54 holes is the norm for a quality, competitive college golf tournament. When the NCAA Division I Women’s Championship had the second round of stroke play canceled due to inclement weather, 54 holes of stroke play was enough golf to determine the top eight teams.

Top-seeded Northwestern advanced to the championship match against top-ranked Arizona State at Rich Harvest Farms. The Sun Devils claimed their eighth national title and no one questioned the outcome. No flukes here.

With only 54 holes rather than the scheduled 72, the championship had a better flow to it. That 54-hole cut to 15 teams never made sense anyway. The only cut needed is the one that determines the top eight teams that advance to match play.

The race for the individual championship included several of the best players in the country. There were no whispers here about the championship being tainted because it was only three rounds.

Arizona State’s Monica Vaughn, who had just won an NCAA regional, was a deserving winner, and the names behind her on the leaderboard were first-team All-Americans.

The 2017 championship gave everyone a look at what a 54-hole stroke-play portion would look like, and it looked good.

Now, let’s talk about the most ridiculous day in college golf: Day 1 of match play.

Four teams play two matches in one day.

The Stanford women’s team has competed on this day in each of the past three years.

“The first match-play day is grueling,” said Anne Walker, Stanford’s head coach. “This year we pegged it at 7 a.m. and came off the course at sunset. My assistant had her fitness tracker running and logged just under 38,000 steps while walking with two players. That’s approximately 15 miles.”

A lot of emotion is spent in team match play, significantly more than stroke play. Having to go back out and do it again, within an hour, is too much to ask of student-athletes.

Give them time to savor victory.

At the men’s 2009 NCAA Championship at Inverness – the first to use match play – eighth-seeded Georgia knocked off top-ranked Oklahoma State in the morning quarterfinals. The Bulldogs then lost in the afternoon to Arkansas.

“It was a big emotional win beating Oklahoma State,” said Chris Haack, Georgia’s head coach, “and then to have to turn right back around and play that afternoon, our minds were not in it and all of our energy was zapped.”

Haack said his team had about one hour to regroup after Brian Harman defeated Oklahoma State’s Rickie Fowler to send the Bulldogs to the next round.

In 2010, the NCAA changed the format to include three rounds of match play over three days. Former Augusta coach Josh Gregory’s teams went 6-0 in two years – winning back-to-back titles – under that format.

“There is way too much emotion involved to have to play two matches the same day,” said Gregory. “In 2011, after we beat Oklahoma State on its home course, I would be willing to bet that if we had to play Georgia again that afternoon, we would have lost.”

Instead, Augusta played Georgia one day after upsetting the Cowboys and claimed a second consecutive title.

“You need time to enjoy,” said Gregory, “to celebrate and relax and get ready for the next day.”

In 2013, the format returned to the quarterfinals and semifinals being held on the same day. It has been that way since because of television. With only three days of televised play, all parties involved want to be able to televise both the final round of stroke play and all three rounds of match play.

For Walker, it’s a matter of timing. The double-round day comes on the fifth day of competition. (The sixth day of golf if you count the practice round.)

“It almost puts us in an endurance sport category,” said Walker.

For one week a year.