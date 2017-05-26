Led by confident Jacob Solomon, Auburn grabs early NCAA clubhouse lead

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – The Auburn Tigers surged to the top early at Rich Harvest Farms, posting a 6-under 282 to take a five-shot lead through the morning wave in Round 1 at the NCAA D-I Men’s Championship.

And they’re happy to prove the doubters wrong.

“I never hear our name being talked about,” said Jacob Solomon, an Auburn sophomore. “We’re an awesome team and we know that.”

While the group has already dropped to a tie for second with the afternoon wave started – play was suspended at 3:04 p.m. CT due to lightning in the area – Auburn is sniffing the top early at nationals.

That’s despite little outside expectation that the Tigers would crack the top eight for match play. Heck, only one of four Golfweek experts picked Auburn to make it through regionals (Whoops!).

But Auburn has now made it to six straight NCAA Championships, and this specific Tigers squad has won four times this season.

Solomon showed Friday just how potent the 20th-ranked Tigers can be. The sophomore is No. 164 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, fifth-highest on the team, and is playing in Auburn’s fifth spot this week. And yet he went out Friday and shot 5-under 67, tied for the Tigers’ second-lowest round ever at the NCAA Championship. And that score has him solo second (Ole Miss’ Braden Thornberry leads at 6 under).

The sophomore started his round at No. 10 and was 4 under after chipping in for birdie at the par-4 fourth.

He closed in style, too. Solomon pulled out a 9-iron from 152 yards at the par-4 ninth and stuffed it a foot left of the cup. Granted, he was aiming 10 feet right of the hole and pulled it, but…

“Shoot, if you hit it to a foot, it can’t ever be bad,” Solomon said.

Matt Gilchrest (T-4, 3 under) also contributed a big score and none of Auburn’s starting five shot worse than 74.

For Solomon, this strong performance hasn’t come without some fight. Then again, that’s his style.

“He’s a gritty little guy,” said Nick Clinard, Auburn’s head coach. “He’s been a big-time player for us for two years.”

Clinard in fact often calls Solomon a big-time player. Not that the road has always been smooth.

Last February, Solomon had a bad cough and congestion during the Amer Ari Invitational. He got the symptoms checked out with Auburn doctors when he got back: Solomon had mono.

For the next month, Solomon had to sit out of workouts – doing no more than some work on a stationery bike – and could do little physical activity while resting as much as he could.

Solomon was frustrated because he was following instructions and felt fine while weekly blood tests showed he was getting no better.

“I remember going in (to the doctors), and they’d be like, ‘Why are you not following our recommendations?’ And I’m like, ‘I am!’ ” Solomon said.

Well … Solomon did put in some light range sessions, even though doctors advised him not to hit balls. Otherwise, he was heeding orders.

Solomon was finally cleared to play by early March at the Tiger Invitational, and posted a strong spring.

But this fall, a different issue popped up. Solomon failed to qualify for the starting lineup for three straight events. In the last of the three tests – for The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate – Solomon was several shots back heading into the final round of a three-for-one 54-hole qualifier among him, Trace Crowe and Ryan Benton. Solomon closed in 8-under 64 at Moore’s Mill Club, and still fell a couple shots short.

“When you’ve got as competitive as a team as we do,” Solomon said, “qualifying’s always tough.”

Solomon finally got back in the lineup after a strong qualifying performance for … the Amer Ari Invitational. A full circle moment.

He’s been in the lineup ever since, and posted two top 10s and four top-17 finishes overall this spring. He’s back on a roll.

“I just have a lot of confidence in myself,” Solomon said.

Watch out for these Tigers, they can’t be underestimated anymore.