Vanderbilt grabs Day 1 lead at suspended NCAA Championship

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Vanderbilt didn’t finish its opening round Friday at the NCAA Championship, but the Commodores are still on top.

The No. 3 team in the country finished Day 1 at Rich Harvest Farms at 8 under, two shots ahead of the nearest competitor. The Commodores ended Friday, though, late in their round, as lightning in the area forced delays of roughly three hours in the middle of the afternoon.

All morning wave teams finished Round 1. The afternoon wave group is all halfway through their rounds or more, but no teams that teed off late were finished with their first rounds when play was suspended due to darkness a little before 8 p.m. CT.

First-round action will resume at 6:30 a.m. CT Friday, with the second round commencing at 7:15 a.m. CT.

Vanderbilt is ahead by two over clubhouse leader Auburn (6-under 282). Fourth-ranked Oklahoma State is third at 5 under, with No. 1 USC fourth at 3 under (both those teams still have holes left in their first rounds).

Auburn, ranked 20th, is the clubhouse leader by five, with No. 33 Alabama and No. 21 Ole Miss (1-under 287) tied for second among the first-round finishers.

The Rebels’ Braden Thornberry (6-under 66) is the individual leader, with the Tigers’ Jacob Solomon (5-under 67) solo second. Four are tied for third at 4 under (that whole quartet still has holes to play).

Players were met with almost pristine conditions (and little wind) early in the day. But lightning encroached in the middle of the afternoon. Play was suspended at 3:04 p.m. CT, with action resuming briefly roughly an hour later before another suspension hit until roughly 6:20 p.m. CT.

The Commodores won their first SEC Championship earlier this spring, have overall earned two victories in 2016-17 and finished worse than fourth in a stroke-play event just once the whole season.

The 30-team field will be cut to the top 15 squads after 54 holes. Another cut will come after 72 holes, with the top eight teams making match play. Vanderbilt has reached match play each of the last two years, losing in the quarterfinals both times.

Vanderbilt has four players in the top 25, with senior Matthias Schwab (T-3, 4 under through 15) leading the way. Junior Theo Humphrey (T-13, 2 under) and sophomores Will Gordon (T-24, 1 under) and Patrick Martin (T-24, 1 under) are all off to good starts with holes to play in their first rounds.