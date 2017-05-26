Dylan Kim won't return to Baylor for junior season

Dylan Kim won’t be returning to Baylor. She informed head coach Jay Goble prior to the NCAA Championship but didn’t let her teammates know until after the competition concluded.

“I tried my very best to put it out of my mind,” Kim told Golfweek. “That week wasn’t about me. It was about us as a team trying to win a national title.”

Baylor lost in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship to Stanford at Rich Harvest Farms. Two years ago, Kim graduated from high school a semester early to join the Bears in January of 2015. She led Baylor to its first Big 12 Conference title and helped the school reach the finals of the NCAA Championship before losing to Stanford.

Kim, one of the most talented players in the college game, took a redshirt season her sophomore year after a benign tumor was removed from her leg in October of 2015. She still takes Ibuprofen before every round to manage the pain.

A resident of Sachse, Texas, Kim declined to go into specifics about her reasons for leaving Baylor. She’ll be a sought-after transfer for many of the nation’s top programs, though Kim said that her release includes restrictions from schools beyond the Big 12.

“I have a lot of options,” she said. “But I don’t know where I’m going yet.”