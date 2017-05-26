Frustrated Ian Poulter 'not good enough' after 69 at BMW PGA Championship

VIRGINIA WATER, England – Ian Poulter always gives a straight answer to a straight question, and he was straight after posting a second round 3-under-par 69 at the BMW PGA Championship. It helped him make the cut after his opening 76, but Poulter was in frustrated mood when he spoke to the press.

“It was absolutely shocking today,” Poulter said. “Not good enough. Unacceptable. I don’t know how many words to describe how poor I thought it was to be honest with you. It was pathetic, it really was.

“The putting’s not good enough. My game’s in shape. I’ve hit 17 greens in regulation today on a tricky golf course. So I’m pleased about that.

“And I’m pleased that I haven’t flown all the way across the pond to not be playing golf at the weekend, because I would be seriously pissed off if I was sitting at home this weekend. I mean, I would be not happy.

“So job well done today but it’s not good enough. It’s just simply not good enough. Not from how I’ve been playing.”

Poulter had an old putter back in his bag to try to recapture the putting stroke that made him a Ryder Cup hero. However, there was no guarantee the club was going to be in one piece shortly after he signed his scorecard.

“I had an old faithful putter in the bag to try to rekindle a bit of stuff, but I might snap it in half by the time I get back up to the clubhouse.”

The 18th hole summed up Poulter’s day. He hit his wedge approach shot to within eight feet but the birdie putt never looked like going in.

“I don’t feel comfortable from 15 feet. Where I used to hole them in 2010 and 12 with infinite ease, they’re not going in like they used to.

“Something’s not right. My eye line’s not right. I’m obviously doing something slightly different.

“It’s just frustrating because I’m playing good enough golf. It’s not good enough not for the way I’ve been playing golf. I’ve been playing better than my results.”

He left the scorer’s hut with just one thing in mind.

“It’s just graft and hard work. It’s finding the feeling. When they go in sometimes you just forget to write down everything that was going through your mind when it was all going in, so then you start searching. You try all the little things you’ve always tried and I’m running out of ideas. What next?

“It’s really frustrating because it’s a big tournament, home fans, I’m playing well and I want to be up that leaderboard.”

