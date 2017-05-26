Former World No. 1 Ai Miyazato to retire from pro golf in 2017

Former World No. 1 Ai Miyazato is set to retire at the end of this year. The Japanese star will make the announcement at a news conference on May 29, according to Reuters.

Miyazato, 31, won nine times on the LPGA and 15 times on the Japan LPGA. Regarded as one of the nicest players on tour, Miyazato dealt with a significant amount of daily media attention throughout her career, far more than any other top-ranked player.

Her significant star power in Japan was first witnessed by American journalists at the 2005 LPGA Qualifying School, when she lapped the field by 12 strokes to earn her card.

Miyazato’s first victory on the LPGA came at the 2009 Evian Masters. She won five times the next season, rising to No. 1 in the world. Miyazato’s most recent LPGA title came at the 2012 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

“I know I don’t have a major title,” Miyazato recently told Golfweek, “but being No. 1 in the world was best highlight of my life.”