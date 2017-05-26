Making of a U.S. Open course: Erin Hills, Series finale

In a race against time, superintendent Zach Reineking prepares Erin Hills for the 2011 U.S. Amateur. The championship is a huge success – But the course has a long way to go before it can play host to the U.S. Open.

Final in a series by Gary D’Amato of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel leading up to the U.S. Open, June 15-18, at Erin Hills.

• • •

Jim Reinhart was on his way to an important United States Golf Association announcement at Pebble Beach on June 16, 2010, when he ran into a friend.

Bob Lang was sitting alone on a stone wall near the course entrance. Thousands of people streamed past him as they made their way onto the grounds to watch Wednesday practice rounds for the 110th U.S. Open.

Reinhart, a former member of the USGA executive committee, stopped dead in his tracks.

“Bob!” he said. “What are you doing here?”

The answer was that Lang couldn’t stay away. Exactly 10 years earlier, he had walked these same fairways on California’s spectacular Monterey Peninsula and dreamed of building a public golf course in Wisconsin that would someday play host to the U.S. Open.

Lang had seen his dream to within inches of the finish line, buying a sprawling, one-time cattle farm in the Kettle Moraine, building Erin Hills Golf Course and successfully courting the USGA. But he paid a steep price financially. Eight months earlier, facing insolvency, he’d sold the course to Reinhart’s close friend Andy Ziegler.

This should have been one of the happiest days of Lang’s life. The USGA was about to announce, before several dozen reporters in the media center, that it was awarding the 2017 U.S. Open to Erin Hills.

Click here to read the entire Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article.