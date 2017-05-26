After fighting injury bug all season, Alabama gets healthy at right time

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – If an apple a day keeps the doctor away, one has to wonder if the apple supply in Tuscaloosa was a little low this season.

“It’s been one of those years,” Alabama head coach Jay Seawell said. “I’m always waiting for something else to happen. Every time we get a phone call, I’m like, ‘Here we go again…’ ”

Yes, Seawell’s boys have been the walking wounded for much of the season. Three players – junior Jonathan Hardee, sophomore Davis Riley and senior Dru Love – missed time with shoulder injuries and another – junior Lee Hodges – had a scare with an eye infection. An offensive line’s worth of injuries, and as a result Alabama struggled to gain yardage for much of season, not recording a top-3 finish until early March.

But the group rounded into form late in the spring and carried that momentum to Rich Harvest Farms, opening the NCAA Championship with a 1-under 287.

“It was the first time probably in my 25 years as a head coach that we’ve had anything like this, this deep on a team,” Seawell said. “You always have one or two cases, but not the whole team – I mean, it wasn’t the whole team, but it felt like it.”

Related Play expected to resume after lightning delay at NCAA Championship

But the Tide didn’t give up. They never felt sorry for themselves. Other players, like junior Steven Setterstrom and freshman Josh Sedeno, stepped up. In its last six tournaments, Alabama hasn’t finished worse than sixth.

“We’ve just been trying to battle,” Hardee said. “It’s been a fight just to get to where we are. Our main message was to never give up as a group and stay strong no matter what kind of adversity is thrown our way.”

Hardee first injured his right shoulder last January. He played the entire spring with what ended up being tears in his labrum and both bicep tendons. He had surgery the week after last year’s NCAA Championship and didn’t touch a club for two and a half months. He missed nearly eight months, including the entire fall. (Love, the son of Davis Love III, had a similar surgery, but played in just two events this spring, not making the Tide’s postseason lineup.)

In his first tournament back, though, Hardee didn’t miss a beat. He led the team with a T-20 finish at the Puerto Rico Classic and has added four more top-15 finishes since. But while Hardee returned to action in Puerto Rico, the team’s top player, sophomore Davis Riley, had to withdraw because of shoulder pain of his own.

“It was killing me,” Riley said. “It was so painful. I couldn’t hit anything more than a 7-iron.”

Riley was diagnosed with a stressed rotator cuff and tendonitis in his left shoulder. He missed the team’s next event, but returned to finish T-8 at the Linger Longer. He followed with three straight ninth-place finishes before a T-17 showing at the NCAA Sammamish (Wash.) Regional.

Finally, two days before regionals and just when Seawell thought his team’s injury troubles were in the past, Hodges developed an ulcer on his right retina, a result of a bacterial infection caused by his contact lense. He played with glasses and tied for eighth in Washington, but was cleared to use his contacts again for Friday’s first round. (Hodges put them back in a day early, with four holes left in Alabama’s practice round.)

“We’re probably a ragtag-looking group of guys to other teams,” Hardee said.

But this Tide team can play with the best. They might not be as good as the 2013 and ’14 national-championship Alabama teams, but they’re tough. Four years worth of injuries in a single season will force that out of a team.

“It’s made our team better,” Seawell said. “It’s been fun to watch their backs being against the wall all year and they’ve always responded.”