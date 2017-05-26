Ole Miss' Braden Thornberry shows he can beat anybody (again) with opening 66 at NCAAs

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Braden Thornberry shot 85 in his first round of college golf. That was back when Thornberry was a feast-or-famine kind of guy. He either “hit it perfect” or “had no clue.”

A lot has changed in four semesters. Thornberry, a sophomore at Ole Miss, currently leads the NCAA Championship after posting a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Friday at Rich Harvest Farms. He led the Rebels to a 1-under 287, one of only three teams to break par in the morning wave.

Thornberry’s overall stroke average has dropped 2.63 strokes in the past year. He attributes the improvement to a better understanding of his golf swing. He now knows how to adjust on the fly and, as a result, his confidence has soared.

“Now I feel pretty confident each day knowing where it’s going,” said Thornberry, who won the prestigious Jones Cup in early February.

A winner four times this season and six times in his career at Ole Miss, Thornberry enters the week No. 5 in the Golfweek/Sagarin College Rankings.

Thornberry grew up in Olive Branch, Miss., and learned to play from his father, Les, a scratch golfer who took up the game in his 20s. One might say the Thornberrys live in a house divided. Les drives a truck for UPS and his wife, Veronica, works for FedEx. Both will be on hand starting Saturday to watch Braden compete in his first NCAA Championship. This marks the first time the Rebels have advanced to the finals since 2001.

Thornberry, who had an uncle who played baseball at Ole Miss, grew up around The Grove and knew early on that Oxford, Miss., was where he’d most likely end up.

Ole Miss coach Chris Malloy said Thornberry has been a sponge since he got to college. Because he bounced around at various facilities growing up, Malloy said this marked the first time he’d had unlimited use of a full driving range.

The result: a stronger iron game.

When his ballstriking went M.I.A. during junior golf, Thornberry said, he relied on his short game to post a good number.

“He’s got as good a hands as I’ve ever been around,” said Malloy.

Ole Miss players have nicknames stitched on their carry bags. Thornberry’s is “Teddy” as in teddy bear. He’s a humble, likable guy who has lost 15 pounds since he got to school. Going for a more “athletic build,” he said.

Thornberry’s consistency this season (nine top 5s) was thwarted only by an ingrown fingernail on his right ring finger. Malloy said he could barely grip the club when he tied for 63rd at the Puerto Rico Classic.

Should Thornberry have a bad number at Rich Harvest Farms this week, Malloy said it would be tough to tell. His attitude and demeanor won’t change. He’ll still say hello.

Related Play expected to resume after lightning delay at NCAA Championship

Perhaps the biggest change Thornberry has made in the past year is how he looks at himself compared to others. Last year, Thornberry felt he’d have to “play over his head” to keep up with the best.

“Now if I go out there and put together a good round,” said Thornberry, “I am one of those players that if I do what I’m supposed to do, I should be right in the mix.”

Malloy made the point clear at last year’s SEC Championship. Thornberry was so in awe of friends like Sam Horsfield and Sam Burns that Malloy suggested to Thornberry that he get their autographs.

“He’s gone from that guy,” said Malloy, “to expecting to beat everyone here.”