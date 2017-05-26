Rory McIlroy to miss more time, withdraws from Memorial

VIRGINIA WATER, England – Rory McIlroy’s season has taken another turn for the worse with the news he’s pulled out of the next week’s Memorial Tournament.

McIlroy’s agent told Golfweek he will miss the event and is hoping to return for the U.S. Open.

McIlroy skipped this week’s $7 million BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth because of ongoing health concerns. It seems those concerns remain, and have forced him to miss the event at Jack Nicklaus’ course in Ohio.

McIlroy has yet to make a comment on his withdrawal, but the news raises question marks about the rest of his season, especially preparation for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.