Scott Jamieson eyes life-changing win, co-leads at BMW PGA Championship

VIRGINIA WATER, England – Augusta State alumni Scott Jamieson stands on the verge of the biggest win of his life. The 33-year-old Scot shares the lead at the halfway stage of the $7 million BMW PGA Championship.

Jamieson returned a 2-under-par 70 to go with his opening 67. He’s tied on 7 under par along with Belgium’s Thomas Pieters and Francesco Molinari of Italy, who matched Jamieson’s 70.

Jamieson bounced back from a disastrous start to stay in contention. The Glasgow native bogeyed the first and double bogeyed the third. He swapped a birdie at the fourth with another dropped shot on the fifth before reeling off six birdies in his next seven holes.

“The sooner you can get things back under control the better,” Jamieson said. “It’s very easy to spiral out of control, especially on a tough golf course.

“To turn it around and make all those birdies was key.”

Related Frustrated Ian Poulter 'not good enough' after 69 at BMW PGA Championship

A dropped shot at the 15th hole stopped him from taking the outright lead.

Jamieson’s only Tour win since turning professional in 2006 came in the 2013 Nelson Mandela Championship, a relatively low budget tournament. He’s never finished higher than 27th (2015) in the BMW PGA.

“It’s huge. It’s our flagship event. (Winning) would open a few doors that have been closed for a few years. It would mean a lot, but there’s a long way to go.”

Johan Carlsson reflected on his time in college golf at San Diego State after taking the first-round lead. Jamieson did the same about his time at Augusta State.

“Most of the guys have gone their own ways that I was in touch with, but I still speak to a few people in Augusta still. I wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t gone there.”

Related Branden Grace, Paul McGinley make up over BMW PGA rules flap

Jamieson’s odds on winning aren’t as low as those the bookmakers have handed to Pieters. The former NCAA champion is a 4-1 shot with Ladbrokes against 18-1 for Jamieson.

Pieters’ name aside Jamieson’s is no surprise, even though he’s coming off a long break since finishing fourth in his Masters debut.

The ex-Illinois player took a little bit of heat for skipping the Players Championship, but he wanted to rest up for arguably the European Tour’s biggest tournament outside the Open Championship.

“It would mean more to me to win this event than to win the Players,” Pieters said after his opening round.

He looks on course to do just that after 36 holes, even if his opening round back wasn’t as easy as he expected.

“Much less stressful than (Thursday),” Pieters said when asked about his second round 69. “I hit a lot more greens today. Didn’t make as many putts as yesterday but that’s always going to happen. So I’m quite happy about today.”

Pieters has played all his golf on the other side of the Atlantic so far this year, but is relishing a return to home soil.

“I love this type of golf where you have to think a lot more, other than just start throwing darts at the flag.”

That certainly endears him to home fans, but might not sit too well with PGA Tour officials.