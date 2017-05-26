Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Toto Gana sends Lynn to NCAA D2 men's final against Florida Southern

Last January, Toto Gana became a household name among golf fans after winning the Latin America Amateur, a victory that earned him a spot in the Masters. Gana teed it up at Augusta National in April, an experience he called the best moment of his life so far.

On Thursday, Gana, a freshman at Lynn University (he joined the team this spring), added another memorable moment to his young golf career. Gana birdied the par-4 18th hole at Reunion Resort’s Watson Course near Orlando, Fla., to post a one-stroke victory over Arkansas Tech’s Austin Smith in the medal-match-play semifinals of the NCAA Division II Men’s Championship.

Lynn won the matchup, 3-2, advancing to Friday’s final against Florida Southern. The Mocs beat third-seeded West Florida, 3-2.

 

