Webb Simpson among co-leaders after Round 2 of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational

LEADING: Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy and Danny Lee hold a four-way share of the lead at 6 under for the tournament. Lee had the low round of the day with a 6-under 64, closing with four birdies and one bogey throughout his final five holes. Piercy and Simpson each shot 4-under 66 and Kisner carded a 3-under 67.

CHASING: Jon Rahm made back-to-back birdies on his final two holes to get to one off the leaders at 5 under, where he’s joined by fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia. The Masters champion shot 4-under 66 to get back into contention and sits T-5 along with Rahm, Paul Casey and Sean O’Hair. Graeme McDowell is two shots off the lead at 4 under while Tony Finau is 10th at 3 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Jordan Spieth, giving the cup a good scare with his approach at the par-4 second hole. Spieth made birdie and is at 2 under for the tournament after missing two straight cuts.

QUOTABLE: “We are trying to go back to kind of an, I play my game and stop over-dissecting kind of each situation. Talk less and just hit the shots.” – Jordan Spieth.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage from 4-7 p.m. ET Saturday. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.