At BMW PGA Championship, everyone loves 'Beef'

VIRGINIA WATER, England – Chants of “WE WANT BEEF” began long before Andrew Johnston finished his third-round media commitments. They were so loud it was easy to think Johnston had grown up on the Wentworth Estate rather than an hour away in North London.

A line of youngsters formed up the hill to the Wentworth clubhouse waiting to get Johnston’s autograph. That’s fair enough. It wasn’t long ago Johnston was doing the same himself.

Wentworth was a popular event for a young Andrew Johnston when he was playing junior golf. He first came to watch the European Tour’s flagship event when he was 12.

Like today’s youngsters, Johnston tried to collect balls, gloves and hats off players. His first memory is of watching Ernie Els. Now he’s within one round of bettering Els by winning the biggest event held in England outside the Open Championship. Els has three runner-up finishes in the European Tour’s flagship tournament.

“I remember getting here first thing and watching Ernie for a few holes, and Graeme McDowell,” Johnston said. “Although maybe you shouldn’t tell Graeme that.

“I was after a hat, a glove and collecting balls and stuff. All the big names I was trying to get as many (autographs) as possible.

“All the stuff is somewhere in my mum’s house.”

One more good round and Johnston might add the winner’s trophy and $1,166,660 check to his collection.

A level par 72 in tough, windy conditions moved Johnston into a tie for eighth place. He’s five shots off the lead held by Australian Andrew Dodt, who returned a 4-under-par 68 to take a one-shot lead over Branden Grace of South Africa. Lee Westwood and Francesco Molinari are tied for third on five under.

Johnston has a realistic chance of winning if he can go low in the final round. He’s at least on course to better last year’s seventh place finish.

The popular Englishman gave the home fans much to cheer about on a tough day for scoring. Eagles on the fourth and 12th holes moved him up the leaderboard before bogeys at the 13th and 17th holes saw him slip back slightly.

The Englishman’s popularity this week was never in doubt, but has grown with his participation in the European Tour’s birthday present for 9-year-old Aaron Mansfield that’s gone viral on social media. Johnston, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Martin Kaymer meet up with Aaron and his dad for a special birthday treat. Johnston plays chauffeur, picking up the youngster then Rose and Stenson en route to meeting Kaymer at Wentworth.

Johnston didn’t need much persuasion to make a young boy’s birthday special, even if he had to set an early alarm clock for the trip from his mother’s North London home.

“I said “I’m in,’ let’s do it. Then they told me it was going to be before the Pro-am about 5 o’clock in the morning, and I said, ‘maybe not so much now,’” Johnston joked.

“It was really good. Watching it back was really good. Obviously I was driving so I couldn’t really see his face. All I got was that the more guys that got in the car the quieter he got. And then when I looked back at and saw his face, it was wicked.

“He looked in shock. Justin gets in and he’s like no way! Henrik gets in and he’s like no way! And then putting on 18 with Martin it was great to see his face. I love doing things like that, sort of making people’s day. It means a lot to me to give back.”

That seems fitting after what Johnston got out of his years coming to Wentworth as a kid.

Expect cries of “BEEF” to increase if Johnston gets on a roll tomorrow.