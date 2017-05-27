NCAA Championship 2017 Live Blog, Day 2

The first round will soon be complete.

With lightning in the area, play was been suspended at the 2017 NCAA D-I Championship at 3:04 p.m. CT Friday afternoon and roughly three hours of delays ensued. With that much time missed, the afternoon wave could not get finished with Round 1 before darkness suspended play for the day around 8 p.m. CT.

But the opening round resumed Saturday at 6:30 a.m. CT and the second round is expected to commence only hours later.

Despite the weather interruptions, it was a strong Day 1 at Rich Harvest Farms and we’re still on pace for everything to finish on time.

Want to keep track of all that’s happened so far at the national championship out in the Midwest? We have you covered with our live blog below! Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern (Note: TV coverage doesn’t begin until Monday)

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Monday, 4-8 p.m.; Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. & 4-8 p.m.; Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Monday, 4-8 p.m.; Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. & 4-8 p.m.; Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.)

NCAA Championship tracker

