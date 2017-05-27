USC's Justin Suh once again in contention at NCAAs, but this time may be different

Leaderboard

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Justin Suh doesn’t get bothered by much.

The USC sophomore came to Rich Harvest Farms’ par-4 17th on Saturday at 9 under and two ahead of the field during the second round of the NCAA D-I Men’s Championship.

Facing a third-shot approach over water to a shallow green, Suh struck what he thought was a perfect shot – actually fearing the ball might hit the pin – but it came up short in the water. Triple bogey.

Now back to 6 under and one behind after boasting a three-shot lead earlier in the round, Suh could’ve felt his Saturday was ruined. Not so.

“You just embrace that bad shots are going to happen,” Suh said.

That attitude boosted Suh, who proceeded to two-putt from 12 feet for birdie at the par-5 18th. He happily signed a few autographs afterward, with teammate Sean Crocker jokingly putting out his hat for a Suh signature.

Overall, it was a second-round 2-under 70 for Suh, who is tied for second at 7 under through 36 holes at the NCAA Championship and has helped No. 1 USC to sixth at 9 under. (Only Texas’ Scottie Scheffler, at 8-under 136, is ahead of Suh.)

If this all sounds familiar, well, Suh was the 36-hole leader at last year’s NCAA Championship. But he closed the stroke-play portion at Eugene (Ore.) Country Club 75-73 to drop to a tie for 10th.

There are good reasons to think this time may be different. Suh, a sophomore, entered NCAAs on a scorching hot stretch that included his first college win, a tie for second at regionals and finishes of T-11 or better in his last five starts.

More reps near the top of a college leaderboard can do wonders.

“I know from being there a couple times, the next time around you feel a little bit more like you should be there,” said teammate Andrew Levitt.

Suh is also mentally stronger than he was in these situations a year ago. The sophomore has put in the work with sports psychology consultant Kevin Sverduk, who counsels USC’s men’s golf team, and it started to click this season.

Among the tricks is a technique involving taking nine breathes: The first three breathes, you relax your body; the next three, you relax your mind; the next three, you focus on the sensation of breathing. Suh has made that a pre-round ritual of sorts to calm himself, and he went through the nine-breath technique before play each of the last two days.

Through his work with Verduke, Suh has also taken to internal narration on the course. The purpose is to talk yourself through situations and downplay them. All of this has allowed Suh to be more free-flowing on the course and able to embrace uncontrollable events.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” Suh said.

Like a triple bogey after a perfect recovery.

Another reason to not expect a Suh slide? This course fits him well.

Chris Zambri, USC’s head coach, has described Suh as one of college’s golf best strategic thinkers.

“I like to pay attention to what he’s doing because he sometimes thinks of stuff we’re not thinking of,” Zambri said.

That brain power comes in handy on a layout where proper positioning is paramount.

So is accuracy. Levitt doesn’t know if there’s a straighter driver at the NCAA Championship than Suh, and this is a track where finding the fairway is a huge advantage.

Suh also won the Western Refining College All-America Golf Classic long-drive contest in November with a 338-yard pop. How about that power and accuracy combo?

OK, about that one … Suh isn’t even in the running for the longest hitter at USC.

“I don’t know how he won that contest. He (must have) hit a sprinkler head,” Levitt joked.

Whatever happens, Suh is up for it. This time, he might have the making of an NCAA champion.