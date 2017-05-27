Vanderbilt takes 4-shot lead after Round 1 at NCAA Championship

Leaderboard

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – It’s Vanderbilt’s world so far.

The Commodores completed their opening round Saturday morning at the NCAA Championship, extending their lead at the NCAA Championship. The No. 3 team in the country sat 8 under and two ahead when play was suspended due to darkness Friday at Rich Harvest Farms but kept pushing to lower numbers the next day.

After the round concluded Saturday morning, it was a 10-under 278 for Vanderbilt’s first round. That score was four shots better than No. 20 Auburn, No. 6 Illinois and No. 4 Oklahoma State, which all tied for the second-best opening round with a 6-under 282. UNLV, ranked 16th, sat fifth at 5 under, while top-ranked USC and No. 14 Oklahoma were T-6 at 4 under.

It was a strong opening day Friday at the NCAA Championship, even if it didn’t go totally smoothly. Lightning in the area forced delays of roughly three hours in the middle of Friday afternoon.

All morning wave teams finished Round 1 on Friday. The afternoon wave could not, though, with all teams going off late hit by the delays and unable to finish their opening rounds before play Friday was suspended due to darkness around 8 p.m. CT.

First-round action resumed at 6:30 a.m. CT Saturday, and the second round is already underway.

The Rebels’ Braden Thornberry is the individual leader through 18 holes thanks to a 6-under 66 in the opening round. Thornberry, a sophomore, has won four times in college events in 2016-17 (as well as a victory at a high-level amateur event in the Jones Cup) and is rated fifth in the Golfweek/Sagarin men’s college rankings.

Three players (Auburn’s Jacob Solomon, Vanderbilt’s Matthias Schwab and USC’s Justin Suh) finished Round 1 tied for second after opening in 67. Scottie Scheffler (Texas), Bjarki Petursson (Kent State), Viktor Hovland (Oklahoma State) and Will Zalatoris (Wake Forest, playing as an individual) all finished the round tied for fifth at 4 under.

As for the lead team, the Commodores won their first SEC Championship earlier this spring, have overall earned two victories in 2016-17 and finished worse than fourth in a stroke-play event just once the whole season.

The 30-team field will be cut to the top 15 squads after 54 holes. Another cut will come after 72 holes, with the top eight teams making match play. Vanderbilt has reached match play each of the last two years, losing in the quarterfinals both times.

Vanderbilt finished Round 1 with four players under par. Schwab, a senior, led the way at 5 under while sophomore Patrick Martin opened in 3-under 69 to sit tied for ninth. Junior Theo Humphrey and sophomore Will Gordon both posted 1-under 71s to finish Round 1 in a tie for 29th.