Future Alabama teammates lead men's U.S. Amateur four-ball

Future Alabama teammates Wilson Furr and Davis Shore shot 8-under 63 to take a one-shot lead Saturday at the U.S. Amateur men’s four-ball at Pinehurst.

Furr and Shore signed their letters of intent for the Crimson Tide class of 2017 last fall and were both named to the United States Junior Ryder Cup team last summer. The duo carded eight birdies with no bogeys in Round 1, including five birdies on the back nine.

Indiana natives Kenny Cook and Sean Rowen are alone in second at 7 under and Ohioans Clark Engle and Will Grimmer are solo third at 6 under, with four groups T-4 and three shots off the lead at 5 under.

Stroke play continues Sunday prior to Round of 32 match play, which begins Monday.