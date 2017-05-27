Saturday at the NCAA Championship, the best day yet

Leaderboard

The 2017 Sugar Grove Chamber of Commerce golf outing is scheduled for June 23. It might as well have been Saturday.

Day 2 of the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship was as good as it gets in college golf. A reported attendance of 3,250 fans strolled the 250-plus acres here at Rich Harvest Farms and were treated to the best day of this two weeks of championships so far.

“Today was kind of a blessing,” Texas head coach John Fields said. “Every once in a while you get a really good day and today was one of those. As (former Arizona coach) Rick LaRose used to say, ‘this is like playing indoors today.’ ”

It was the first day we witnessed a combination of no wind and sunshine since the women got things going 10 days ago.

“I am sad for the women because they didn’t get this kind of day in their championship, but that’s golf,” said Fields.

A significant percentage of those 3,250 gallery members were wearing Orange and Blue. The Illini faithful came out and gave head coach Mike Small’s group a home-game feel. The Illini did not disappoint posting a 5-under 283 and in third place on the leaderboard.

“We have a unique following for a golf program which is great,” said Small. “It was pretty cool, It’s awesome. I actually took a picture on the 18th hole.”

A lot of credit goes to Jerry Rich and his team for their efforts. One of the goals for Rich and tournament organizers was to raise the bar at this championship with big crowds. Rich had his team create a database of alumni of the universities from the last two of years at the NCAA Championships.

“I wanted to know from those universities how many alumni live in the greater Chicagoland area,” said Rich. “The number was over 2 million alumni.”

Tournament organizers said 18,000 tickets were sold with a big amount being bought by large corporations in the Chicagoland area who are giving them to their employees.

“This is how you envision a national championship playing out,” said Small. “The weather is great, the golf course is fabulous. Great players, the colors, school logos, the competition and the crowd was great.”

There was more going on for the folks attending than just competitive golf. Tailgating in the parking lot, NCAA fan experience tents near the 17th green and trick-shot artist Peter Longo entertained a crowd near the practice putting green earlier in the day. There was a real vibe on the property. A feeling unlike other championships we have seen. It was gallery friendly.

Oklahoma coach Ryan Hybl watched his team storm into the lead only to fall back into second place and sit just one shot behind UNLV after 36. Other than finishing poorly, Hybl enjoyed the day.

“It was absolutely perfect, we have been playing in brutal weather all spring and it was refreshing to have a day like today,” Hybl said. “This feels great. No wind and 75 degrees and you feel like you can make a birdie on every hole.

Playing in his last college golf event, Virginia senior Derek Bard took advantage of the day with a 4-under 68.

“This is a great site for a national championship and it was a beautiful day to play golf, perfect day to play golf,” Bard said. “It was really cool out there and to play well on top of everything else is like the cherry on top.”

Well said, Derek. A chamber of commerce type of day.