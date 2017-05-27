After life-altering moment, Dylan Meyer is back leading Illinois

Leaderboard

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Dylan Meyer had never been hospitalized before. So after three nights confined to a hospital bed earlier this month at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign, Ill., Meyer was understandably aggravated.

“I was crawling up the walls,” said Meyer, an Illinois junior. “… I couldn’t sit in bed and watch ‘Law and Order’ anymore.”

With the Illini set to leave for West Lafayette, Ind., to play their NCAA regional in less than a week’s time, Meyer wanted to get out of the hospital and practice. But doctors, who diagnosed Meyer with ulcerative colitis, an inflammation of the large intestine, needed Meyer to remain in bed as they administered him medicine intravenously.

Meyer’s teammate and friend, fellow junior Nick Hardy, visited Meyer every day in the hospital.

“I wanted to bring him some food and stuff, but he couldn’t eat anything,” Hardy said. “It was definitely a tough three days for him.”

Said Meyer: “I wanted to get out there so bad to compete with them and I was going to do anything I could to get back at regionals and compete as hard as I could.”

The day after Meyer was released from the hospital, he made the trip with his team to regionals. He had played just one round between then and the Big Ten Championship, which he won – his third straight win of the year – despite feeling the initial effects of his UC. He struggled to keep his focus and tied for 28th, his worst finish of the season.

“It was tough to get over something that life-altering,” Meyer said. “I took my mind off my golf.”

Meyer thought he had let the team down, but his teammates rallied around him, and Illinois ended up third, clinching a spot in its 10th straight NCAA Championship.

This week, Meyer has returned to his normal ways. He feels much better physically, and through 36 holes at Rich Harvest Farms he has put together rounds of 71-67 to sit at 6 under. The Illini, at 11 under, are comfortably in the match-play picture.

“Finally laying down a good round definitely helps with confidence going forward,” Meyer said.

Just imagine a week of preparation outside the hospital this time… Mad respect for my boy Dylan. Spent 3 straight days in the hospital up until we left for regionals and battled out there with the brothers! We were able to make it through! Now we need a swarm of orange and blue out in Sugar Grove next week for nationals! 🔶🔷🔶🔷 #WeWillWin A post shared by Nick Hardy (@nickhardy24) on May 17, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

Speaking of moving forward, Meyer will have to undergo medicinal treatments every eight weeks for the rest of his life, doctors told him. He got his second loading dose right before NCAAs. It’s a wake-up call, for sure, but Meyer feels more than ready to deal with the adversity. He also appreciates the game even more now.

“For the first time all year, he was the last one to leave practice the other day,” Illinois head coach Mike Small said.

Small had a conversation with Meyer recently in which Small likened Meyer’s situation to a bad lie in golf.

” ‘What are you going to do about it?’ ” Small asked Meyer. ” ‘Are you going to complain about it and whine, or are you going to get up there and hit the ball the best you can, get on the green and make par, or make birdie?’ ”

Meyer may have made a couple of eagles already this week.