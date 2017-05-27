Hometown friends Sam Burns, Philip Barbaree reunite for NCAA contender LSU

Leaderboard

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – On many a night in Shreveport, La., Philip Barbaree could be found over at Sam Burns’ house, hitting 60-yard wedge shots behind the porch onto the family’s backyard putting green. When the sun went down, they’d turn on the spotlight.

If they weren’t at Burns’ house after dinner, chances are they were a mile down the road at the Barbaree home, where another backyard green offered a different set of challenges.

“Ever since I can remember, (Philip) putted and chipped better than everyone I knew,” said Burns of his childhood friend.

For years Barbaree and Burns squared off against each other around town, and then in later years on a national stage. At this week’s NCAA Championship, they’ve joined forces to try and bring LSU its second national title in three years.

Barbaree, 18, left high school a semester early to join the Tigers in the spring. He wasn’t sure how long his good friend planned to stick around Baton Rouge, and wanted to wanted to share this experience with him.

“It’s one of the main reasons why I did come early,” said Barbaree. “I wasn’t sure how long he’d stay.”

Burns, ranked second by Golfweek, leads the second-ranked Tigers, who are tied for sixth after two rounds. Burns, 19, has yet to finish outside the top 9 in 14 events this season, including four victories. The Haskins Award frontrunner carries a 69.77 scoring average.

As for Burns’ plans regarding turning professional, he said a decision has yet to be made. He has his sights set on the Walker Cup this September.

The Tigers rose at 4 a.m. Saturday and arrived at Rich Harvest Farms an hour later to finish up their first round. On a calm, sunny day west of Chicago, Barbaree’s 68 bested Burns by a stroke.

A 10-year-old Barbaree first met Burns, who would’ve been 12, at a nine-hole match at East Ridge Country Club in Shreveport. When the David Toms Academy 265 opened in town, they became regulars there, always making up a game with something on the line.

Burns played football growing up, and his mother, Beth, assumed that would be the main sport as both Sam’s father and brother played football at Louisiana Tech. In fact, if Sam agreed to play football in the eighth grade, Beth promised they’d put a putting green in the backyard.

That turned out to be a costly promise, but one that helped Sam become the nation’s top recruit.

“He would turn that spotlight on and work and work and work,” Beth said.

Barbaree and Burns were back-to-back AJGA Rolex junior players of the year, in 2014 and ’15. When Burns went off to college, Barbaree admitted it was tough to adapt.

“It’s hard to compare and get back motivated because you’ve had that resource for so long,” he said.

Barbaree, the 2015 U.S. Junior Amateur champion, said the transition to college midway through the year wasn’t as difficult as he expected. It helped that another Shreveport friend and competitor, Nathan Jeansonne, was also on the team.

Burns and Barbaree are now back in a familiar spot. The competition is still fierce and the trash-talking frequent. They remain as close as brothers.

“Every day he’ll ask me for advice or just to look at (his swing),” said Barbaree, “and I’ll do the same.”

On Sunday evenings in Baton Rouge, the pair often go to church together. The respect for one another runs deeper than talent.

“Philip really is one of the most genuine people I know,” said Burns. “He probably wants the best for everybody.”

Should this week play out the way Barbaree and Burns might have imagined in the backyard, chances are they’ll be back in Shreveport soon celebrating at one of the Barbaree’s restaurants, Superior Grill, eating fajitas.

Like old times.

– Kevin Casey contributed