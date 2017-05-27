Brad Dalke, Oklahoma in a good spot at NCAA Championship

Leaderboard

• • •

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Oklahoma sophomore Brad Dalke heard it many times at the Masters, from former college golfers turned PGA Tour professionals.

College golf will seem a lot easier after teeing it up at Augusta National.

They were right.

“Obviously, there are so many good players out here (in college),” Dalke said, “but just the fact that I know I can play with the pros has helped me confidence-wise.”

Dalke’s confidence and golf game have never been better. He followed his missed cut at the Masters with a T-10 finish at The Maxwell, T-9 showing at the Big 12 Championship and a victory at the NCAA Stanford Regional, where he held off Stanford senior Maverick McNealy.

“Internally, I feel like the pressure was really built up (for him) for the Masters,” Oklahoma head coach Ryan Hybl said. “I think you can look at almost every amateur … they’re thinking about it and it’s weighing on their mind a lot. And once it was over with, in my opinion, it really freed him up a lot.”

Said Dalke: “I’ve been seeing myself go pretty deep in some rounds, so it’s been fun.”

Dalke nearly had another really low one on Saturday at Rich Harvest Farms. In the second round of the NCAA Championship, Dalke birdied five of his first 14 holes and had tied the overall individual lead at 7 under.

But on the tough par-4 17th hole, Dalke was over the green in two shots before chipping into the water. After a three-putt from 30 feet, Dalke carded a quadruple-bogey-8 on the hole. A closing birdie left him with a 2-under 70 and at 4 under overall for the championship.

“It kind of sucks to make a dumb mistake like that,” Dalke said. “But I’ve been playing some good golf.”

The whole Sooners team has this week. When Blaine Hale birdied the par-4 12th hole, Oklahoma was 20 under on its round and 24 under overall. The Sooners were running away with it.

“One of the best round we’ve ever had going in the history of our program,” Hybl said. “Every time I looked at the scoring, someone was making another birdie.”

But like Dalke, Oklahoma collectively made some mistakes coming in. Hale tripled No. 17. Grant Hirschman made four bogeys in his last eight holes.

However, the Sooners aren’t hanging their heads. Hybl knows his group is playing well as a whole; that’s something that hasn’t happened many times this season.

“When I look back at it, we shot 9 under par, we’re at 13 under par and we’re in a great spot,” said Hybl, whose team is a shot back of team leader UNLV. “That’s the way we’re going to look at it and try and go win a golf tournament.”

Of course, they’ll take anything in the top 8 after Monday.