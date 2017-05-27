Texas commits Cooper, Papp co-lead women's U.S. Amateur four-ball

Future Texas Longhorns teammates Hailee Cooper and Kaitlyn Papp are co-leading the women’s U.S. Amateur four-ball after shooting 6-under 66 Saturday at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Cooper verbally committed to Texas in February and is ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 2018 class by Golfweek. Papp signed her letter of intent in the fall and is set to join the Longhorns next season. The duo carded six birdies with no bogeys on the round.

Furman teammates Alice Chen and Taylor Totland are tied with Cooper/Papp at 6 under for the tournament, as are Amanda Minni and Ellie Slama.

Alden Wallace and Libby Winans are T-4 at 5 under with Las Vegas natives Annick Haczkiewicz and Sydney Smith.

Round 2 of stroke play begins Sunday prior to the Round of 32 match play, which begins Monday.