Vijay Singh leads, Langer chases history entering Round 4 of Senior PGA Championship

POTOMAC FALLS, Va. — Bernhard Langer might get his place in the record books on Sunday, but Vijay Singh probably will have something to say about it.

Singh, playing in a senior event for the second straight week, shot a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday at Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C., to take a one-stroke lead at the 78th KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Langer’s torrid pace over the first two days, when he was 12 under par, cooled with a 2-under 70, but he trails Singh by just one shot with 18 holes to go. Singh’s 54-hole total is 15-under 201.

Billy Andrade shot 69 to jump into third place and trail Singh by three. Andrade is one ahead of Bob Estes (67), while Larry Mize (69), Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez (69) and Scott McCarron (73) share fifth at 9-under 207. Playing in his first Senior PGA, David Toms, the 2001 PGA Championship winner, was in sixth at 71—208 and seven off the lead.

“I’m playing well and I’m hitting my ball pretty good,” said Singh. “I had a couple of hiccups with my putter today, but I came back strong.”

Should Langer win at Trump National, it would be a record-setting accomplishment on two fronts. It would be his ninth Champions Tour major, one more than Jack Nicklaus and the most of any player in history, and he would be the first to win each of the five senior majors. Nicklaus won four different majors in his part-time senior career.

“It would be pretty cool to be the only player . . . to have ever won all five majors,” said Langer. “I’m honored to be mentioned in the same breath as Jack Nicklaus, by most of us regarded as the greatest player ever.”

Langer has been a contender to get his first Senior PGA title. He was third in two of the past three years, and in his career he has five top-six finishes.

“It’s not life and death,” Langer said. “I’m very happy where I am if I never win the Senior PGA Championship. But if I should, it would be a wonderful achievement.”

Singh birdied three straight holes on Saturday beginning at the seventh, erasing a two-stroke deficit to Langer. He eventually went ahead with a birdie at the 166-yard 15th hole following an 8-iron to 4 feet.

Singh is one of senior golf’s longest hitters and he’s had great success at Trump National’s par 5s. Over three days he’s collected two pars and 10 birdies at the par 5s, but he downplayed the suggestion his length provided a huge advantage.

“It’s not a super long golf course,” he said. “I mean, if I’m hitting a wedge, he’s going to be hitting a 9-iron or 8-iron and he’s pretty good with those clubs. He’s pretty good with every club.”