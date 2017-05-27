Webb Simpson leads by 2 entering final round of Dean & DeLuca Invitational

LEADING: Webb Simpson leads the field by two shots at 9 under after a third-round, 3-under 67 at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational. Simpson separated himself from a crowded group of co-leaders late in the round and is looking for his first win since the 2014 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. The 2012 U.S. Open champ made just one bogey on the round, at the par-4 eighth, to go with four birdies.

CHASING: Paul Casey and Danny Lee are two back at 7 under. Casey carded a 2-under 68 while Lee, who co-led after Round 2, shot 1-under 69. Stewart Cink had one of the best rounds of the afternoon with a 4-under 66 and is just three shots back at 6 under along with Kevin Kisner. Cink has not won since he bested Tom Watson in the epic 2009 British Open at Turnberry. Jon Rahm is hanging around at 5 under after shooting even-par 70 in Round 3 and Jordan Spieth is five shots back at 4 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Scott Brown did not have an ideal start to the round, making bogey at the par-5 sixth. He didn’t waste much time getting that shot back, holing out from the bunker just two holes later for birdie at the par-4 third. Brown shot 1-over 71 and sits T-18 at 1 under for the tournament.

QUOTABLE: “Which century?” – Stewart Cink, after a reporter mentioned Cink been playing at Colonial since the turn of the century.

