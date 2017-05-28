Alex Noren rides final-round 62 to win BMW PGA Championship

VIRGINIA WATER, England – Alex Noren didn’t have victory on his mind when he began the final round of the $7 million BMW PGA Championship. The Swede was just looking to get some mojo for next week’s Nordea Masters.

He got that in spades with the best round of his life.

Noren fired a course record 10-under-par 62 to come from seven shots off the lead to win the European Tour’s flagship event.

Noren won four times last year to take his tally of European Tour wins to eight. Make that nine now with the biggest win of his life.

Noren’s 62 gave him an 11-under-par 279 and a two-shot victory over Italy’s Francesco Molinari. The former Oklahoma State player took home a check for $1,166,660. Molinari banked $777,770.

“Probably my best ever,” Noren said, when asked where his 62 ranks in his career. “It’s a tough course mentally coming down the stretch. It’s not super narrow, but it’s just if you hit it a little bit wayward, it can cost you. And I putted probably the best I’ve ever putted.

“I wasn’t thinking much of the deficit. I was just trying to play a good round of golf and get into next week on a high. I finished the last hole yesterday very badly. I was pretty angry after the round, and then took a long rest and tried to just have a good day. Came out holing putts on one and two, so anything can happen from there.”

Noren eagled the final green to add to the eight birdies he’d already racked up. His 5-iron approach to the par-5 ended up three feet from the flag, and he rolled in the putt to become the first Swede to win the BMW PGA Championship in the tournament’s 72-year history.

“It was a 5-iron yardage with a bit of adrenaline in there,” Noren explained. “The flag was in a great position because I knew I couldn’t hit it over the green, and I could just hit it as hard as I could.

“It just came out perfect; that one shot you want to see in the air.”

Noren began the week ranked 13th on the Official World Golf Ranking. He’s expected to move to eighth when the ranking is updated tomorrow. That’s no surprise considering Noren is renowned as one of the European Tour’s hardest workers.

Noren won four times in an 11 tournament stretch last year. Don’t be surprised if this is the beginning of a similar run for the 34-year-old.