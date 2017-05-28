NCAA Championship 2017 Live Blog, Round 3

We’re back on track at the NCAA D-I Championship.

Action fell behind after three hours of delays Friday, but the end of the first round and the entire second round were completed Saturday at Rich Harvest Farms.

Now we come to Sunday, the third round and the first cut day at nationals. By the end of this round, half the 30-team field will be sent packing, as the tournament is narrowed to the top 15 squads.

The top teams on the leaderboard are in the early wave, playing as we speak. That means there will likely be a couple of afternoon squads battling like mad to make the top-15 cut.

It’ll be a wild Sunday at Rich Harvest.

Want to keep track of all Sunday’s crazy action? We have you covered with our live blog below! Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern (Note: TV coverage doesn’t begin until Monday)

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Monday, 4-8 p.m.; Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. & 4-8 p.m.; Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.)

ON GOLFWEEK: Tracker | All coverage

