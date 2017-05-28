Pepperdine player holes out twice for eagle to save Waves' season

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Pepperdine’s Robbie Geibel picked a fine time to be the hero. The senior from Pembroke Pines, Fla., holed out for eagle on a par 4 not once, but twice, on Day 3 of the NCAA Championship to send the Waves into the final day of stroke play.

The field of 30 was cut in half on Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms, and Pepperdine came in 14th thanks in large part to Geibel’s 2-under 70.

“It’s everything,” said Geibel, who shot 80-79 in the first two rounds. “I haven’t been playing the best, and these guys have been holding up the team well. I’m so happy for them to be honest. It’s not about me.”

Geibel’s first eagle came on No. 17, the most difficult hole at Rich Harvest Farms. The penultimate hole has played to a 4.71 average over the first three rounds, and Geibel recorded the only eagle.

After flaring his drive right off the tee just over the fairway bunker, Geibel choked up on a 5-iron from 192 yards out. Because the ball was slightly above his feet, he started it at the right-center of the green, playing for it to draw into the back-left hole location.

The ball landed 5 feet short of the hole and trickled in.

“It was unbelievable,” said Geibel, “and it came out the way I wanted it to, so it felt even better.”

Geibel began his round on No. 10 and was 3 over through his first six holes. He followed the eagle on 17 with a birdie on 18, and was humming along until he arrived at the par-4 sixth.

Geibel hit 3-wood slightly left on the 376-yard par 4. He had 94 yards left on his approach and choked down on a 54-degree wedge.

“It came off hotter than I wanted and slam-dunked in,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it, honestly.”

Pepperdine coach Michael Beard said his top player, Sahith Theegala, has been a support system for a struggling Geibel. Beard told Theegala on the fifth hole about his teammate’s two eagles.

“You just made my day,” Theegala replied, and promptly birdied the next hole.

Beard said the topic of Geibel’s postseason struggles came up at breakfast that morning. (Geibel shot 78-82-76 at the NCAA Stanford Regional.) Joshua McCarthy, a hope-filled freshman, told the coach this was going to be the day Geibel got it done.

“What a day to do it,” Beard said.