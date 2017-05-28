Kevin Kisner refuses to back down, wins Dean & DeLuca Invitational

With Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm at his heels down the stretch, Kevin Kisner dug deep and held on with back-to-back pars to win the Dean & DeLuca Invitational Sunday at Colonial Country Club.

Holding a 1-shot lead over Spieth, Rahm, Webb Simpson and Sean O’Hair at 10-under, Kisner missed the fairway to the right on 18 and hit his approach over the green. Kisner putted from off the green to five feet and made par to avoid a playoff and score his second PGA Tour victory.

“I’m just honored to be the champion here,” Kisner said. “To come back here every year and see my name on that wall is going to be special.”

Kisner shot 4-under 66 Sunday to card a 10-under 270 for the tournament.

Spieth shot 5-under 65 and birdied 15 but finished with three straight pars to remain 9 under. Rahm birdied 17 and had a look at 18 to tie, missing a 10-footer which would have forced a playoff.