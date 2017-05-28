Cooper Dossey brings burst of energy to rising Baylor program

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – The pinned tweet on Cooper Dossey’s Twitter feed is a Snapchat video of the Baylor frosh ordering three milkshakes at the In-N-Out drive-thru. There are several noteworthy takeaways in this nine-second clip.

First of all, the well-mannered Dossey didn’t stutter on the order. That’s a victory in itself. Dossey celebrated the feat with a series of dabs, displaying the high-energy personality that makes him the kind of guy everyone wants to be around.

And then there’s the milkshake. Dossey ordered Oreo s’mores pancakes at IHOP on his first team trip, and Baylor coach Mike McGraw got his first glimpse of a Dossey sugar crash.

“He’s been a shot in the arm because he has such energy, and he’s got it every day,” said McGraw. “Unless he eats too much sugar.”

That’s Dossey’s M.O. – go hard all day and then crash.

McGraw said there’s a threshold of about 45 minutes at practice before Dossey is off hitting lob shots over trees. The veteran coach knows better than to stifle Dossey’s creativity and push his attention span. That’s usually around the time McGraw moves him into a competitive phase, giving Dossey a different outlet to stay engaged.

If you know me, then you'll understand this #StutterProblems pic.twitter.com/4Fyp1C9UYm — Cooper Dossey (@Cdosseygolf) November 17, 2016

At this week’s NCAA Championship, Dossey will play a key role in Baylor’s success. The Bears are tied for seventh heading into the final round of stroke play, where the top eight teams advance to match play. Dossey’s 70.97 scoring average – the third-best single-season scoring average in school history – led the team, and he came to Rich Harvest Farms with top-10 finishes in six of his last nine events.

Dossey knows he plays the game differently than most. He goes at the ball hard, his left foot coming completely off the ground at impact. He’s not the straightest player out there, but a strong iron game and unique imagination around the greens helps compensate. McGraw calls Dossey a reckless Rickie Fowler.

“My grandpa (Nub) has taken me to a bunch of coaches,” said Dossey, “but he’s never wanted anyone to change the way I swing the golf club. I’m grateful for that because I’ve owned it.”

Dossey’s parents, Paul and Trudi, met in a management information systems class at Baylor. Trudi was a cheerleader and her sister, Kelli, was a four-year letter-winner on the basketball team. In all, there are 27 Baylor grads on both sides of the family.

Trudi’s parents – both USGA officials – are serious golfers. Her mother, Carolyn, took lessons from legendary Harvey Penick. When Paul and Trudi got married, the Donaldsons paid their initiation fee at North Little Rock Country Club as a wedding present.

“I was born into it,” said Cooper.

The Dossey’s middle son, Luke, will be a freshman on the Baylor golf team when Cooper is a senior. Cooper considers his brothers his best friends. The family says 14-year-old Sam has the most natural talent and bleeds green and gold.

“(Sam) would’ve committed at age 2 if coach would take him,” joked Paul.

Despite all that Baylor blood, Cooper committed to Texas A&M in March of his sophomore year. McGraw was named head coach of Baylor later that summer, and several events – including Luke’s visit to Waco – led Cooper to take another look at the family school. He went on an official visit only weeks before signing. McGraw, who saw little of Cooper on the recruiting trail, didn’t know what to expect when Dossey came to town.

“It’s not often that what you get is better than advertised,” McGraw said.

Dossey’s stuttering started in the fifth grade. Came out of the blue, Trudi said. When Dossey won his first AJGA event three years ago, he got stuck on the word “superintendent” in his victory speech. The key, Dossey has learned, is to crack a joke early on to make the crowd laugh and relax his jaw.

Nothing he can’t overcome.