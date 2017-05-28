What Kevin Kisner said after winning the PGA Tour's Dean & DeLuca Invitational

Kevin Kisner sank a par putt on the 72nd hole to win the Dean and DeLuca Invitational Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.

It was Kisner’s second PGA Tour victory overall and first of the season. He’s finished as runner up twice this year.

“I’m just happy to win any tournament,” he told CBS analyst Peter Kostis after the triumph on the Colonial Country Club course. “I love this place. I’m honored to be the champion here. To come back every year and see my name on that wall is going to be special.”

Kisner shot 4-under 66 Sunday to card a 10-under 270 for the tournament.

“Yesterday was difficult. I hit a lot of good shots that didn’t go on the green. Around here, if you can get it up and down. It’s extremely difficult. I did that yesterday and it kept me in the tournament.”