Senior PGA win puts Bernhard Langer on top of career majors list

POTOMAC FALLS, Va. — And then there was one.

Bernhard Langer broke loose from a tussle against Vijay Singh by picking up two strokes late in the final round, finished off a 4-under-par 68 and took a one-stroke win Sunday at the 78th KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

The win was Langer’s ninth career major title on the PGA Tour Champions, moving him out of a tie with Jack Nicklaus and into sole possession of the all-time record. It leaves the 59-year-old with only one notable record to chase — Hale Irwin’s 45 career victories as a senior.

It was Langer’s 32nd win on the PGA Tour Champions, and it’s unlikely he would catch Irwin considering that players 60 and older have won only two percent of the 1,099 senior events played since 1980.

Langer finished 72 holes at 18-under-par 270, one stroke better than Singh, the 54-hole leader who had a 2-under-par 70 in the final round. Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez shot 68 to finish in a tie with Billy Andrade (71) for third, five strokes behind Langer. Scott McCarron and Bob Estes were at 12-under 276 and rounded out the top six, one ahead of former PGA Championship winner David Toms.

“It’s been an awesome ride, the last two weeks, to win back-to-back majors,” said Langer, who also won last week’s Regions Traditions, the first senior major of the year. “I’ve done it twice now. Coming in here I knew my game was in pretty good shape, but I truly didn’t expect to pull it off again. . . . It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks.”

With Langer and Singh tied at 17 under par, Langer rolled in a 12-foot birdie putt at the par-4 16th to go ahead for good. At the next hole, Singh three-putted from 25 feet to give Langer a two-shot margin going to the last hole.

Nicklaus and Langer took different paths to their senior success. While Nicklaus won the last of his eight majors when he was 56, Langer has captured seven of his nine in the year he turned 55 or after. Langer has now won multiple senior majors in the same year four times.

“I’ve looked at the stats,” said Langer, “and it shows that the time to have your greatest success is between 50 and around 54. Then the curve starts downward. I’m trying to extend that. When I came out here I wanted to be one of the great players and I think I’ve accomplished that.”

There were key moments at four straight holes starting at the eighth, where Langer made a 6-foot putt for par.

Although the scores of the leaders didn’t change, Langer experienced a boost in momentum at the short par-4 ninth, playing Sunday at 286 yards.

He laid up off the tee, as he did in each of the three previous rounds. Singh hit driver and his ball stopped 6 feet away from the cup. Langer hit a wedge to 20 feet, then made birdie there for the fourth straight day. Singh, however, missed his eagle putt and remained tied at 16 under par.

“I’ve told him, ‘If you get your putting straightened you, you can win anywhere in the world,'” Langer said about Singh. “I know. I’ve had the yips four times in my career.”

Langer made a good two-putt from 85 feet at the 10th, and Singh kept his share of the lead with a 7-foot par putt at No. 11.

“I missed a lot of putts out there,” said Singh. “If I would have putted nicely this thing probably would have been over a long time ago. But Bernhard played really solid. He never missed a shot and he was always on the green. He putted nicely as well, so he deserved to win.”

Singh has been an infrequent participant on the PGA Tour Champions

Since 2013, when he turned 50, Singh has made 89 PGA Tour starts but just 14 in senior events. His most recent victories on the PGA Tour came in 2008, when he won three times and led in earnings with $6.6 million.

“I’ve thought about it,” said Singh. “But it’s difficult for me to move from the regular Tour and come and feel the same excitement on the Senior Tour. For some reason I have not got adjusted to that yet. This is a good week for me, it’s going to get my blood flowing again and hopefully it’s going to make up my mind.”