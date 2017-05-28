Winner's Bag: Kevin Kisner, Dean & DeLuca Invitational

The clubs Kevin Kisner used to win the 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational:
DRIVER: Callaway Great Big Bertha (8.5 degrees)
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway GBB Epic (13.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Green 75TX shaft
HYBRID: Callaway Epic (18 degrees), with Matrix Ozik Altus Hybrid shaft
IRONS: Callaway Apex UI (3), Apex Pro 16 (4-9), Nippon NS Pro Modus 3 120 TX shafts
WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 2 (47, 52 degrees), MD3 Milled (58 degrees), all with Nippon WV 125 X shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot Pro #7
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
Comments