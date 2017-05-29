Three teams co-medal while Monica Vaughn advances, too, at U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball

Live scoring

Three pairs of co-medalists were named Sunday at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, as 12 under was the number to share that title in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Esther Lee and Brittany Fan, former teammates at Colorado, fired an 8-under 64 to set the 18-hole record at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club and close out their 36 holes of stroke play at 12-under 132. The Buffaloes duo shared co-medalist billing with Alice Chen and Taylor Totland, former teammates at Furman, and Hailee Cooper and Kaitlyn Papp, future teammates at Texas and the U.S. Four-Ball defending champions.

The co-medalists are among the teams to move onto the match-play portion of the event. The tournament started with 64 squads, but only 32 advanced to match play after those two rounds of stroke play.

Monica Vaughn, fresh off individual and team national championships at Arizona State, and Bailey Tardy placed fourth in stroke play at 11 under to qualify easily for match play.

The All-Florida pairing of departing senior Maria Torres and Samantha Wagner advanced by placing eighth at 8 under.

Four teams fought for the last two spots at 2 under, with the Brigitte Dunne/Alexandra Rossi and Nicole Whiston/Waverly Whiston pairings making it through.

The Round of 32 begins Monday at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.