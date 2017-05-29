NCAA Championship 2017 Live Blog, Round 4

We’re ready to crown a champion at the NCAA Championship … in the individual race, at least.

The final round of stroke play is upon us at Rich Harvest Farms. An NCAA individual champion will be crowned Monday in Sugar Grove, Ill., and we’ll know the teams that make match play, too.

The field will be cut down from 15 to eight teams by day’s end, as the match-play field will be set by the end of Monday.

A lot going on in this Monday at Rich Harvest Farms.

Want to keep track of all Monday’s crazy action? We have you covered with our live blog below! Follow along…

How to follow the action:

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Monday, 4-8 p.m.; Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. & 4-8 p.m.; Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.)

NCAA Championship tracker

UVA's Thomas Walsh goes from 43+ putts in one round to 12 putts in 11 holes. How he turned it all around: https://t.co/o1n54WPQql pic.twitter.com/OdVE7nZbF5 — Golfweek (@golfweek) May 29, 2017

