Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

NCAA Championship 2017: Quarterfinal matchups, starting times

NCAA Golf NIU Athletics

NCAA Championship 2017: Quarterfinal matchups, starting times

Men

NCAA Championship 2017: Quarterfinal matchups, starting times

Here are the matchups and starting times for the match-play quarterfinals of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship (Note: all times Eastern):

• • •

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Baylor

OFF NO. 1 TEE

  • Blaine Hale vs. Cooper Dossey, 8 a.m.
  • Max McGreevy vs. Braden Bailey, 8:10 a.m.
  • Rylee Reinertson vs. Garrett May, 8:20 a.m.
  • Grant Hirschman vs. Hunter Shattuck, 8:30 a.m.
  • Brad Dalke vs. Matthew Perrine, 8:40 a.m.

• • •

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 6 USC

OFF NO. 10 TEE

  • Edoardo Lipparelli vs. Sean Crocker, 8 a.m.
  • Giovanni Tadiotto vs. Andrew Levitt, 8:10 a.m.
  • Nick Hardy vs. Rico Hoey, 8:20 a.m.
  • Michael Feagles vs. Cheng Jin, 8:30 a.m.
  • Dylan Meyer vs. Justin Suh, 8:40 a.m.

• • •

No. 1 Vanderbilt vs. No. 8 UNLV

OFF NO. 1 TEE

  • Patrick Martin vs. Harry Hall, 8:50 a.m.
  • John Augenstein vs. Taylor Montgomery, 9 a.m.
  • Will Gordon vs. John Oda, 9:10 a.m.
  • Theo Humphrey vs. Justin Kim, 9:20 a.m.
  • Matthias Schwab vs. Shintaro Ban, 9:30 a.m.

• • •

No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Oregon

OFF NO. 10 TEE

  • Viktor Hovland vs. Wyndham Clark, 8:50 a.m.
  • Kristoffer Ventura vs. Edwin Yi, 9 a.m.
  • Zachary Olsen vs. Norman Xiong, 9:10 a.m.
  • Zach Bauchou vs. Ryan Gronlund, 9:20 a.m.
  • Hayden Wood vs. Sulman Raza, 9:30 a.m.

, , College, Men

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home