NCAA Championship 2017: Quarterfinal matchups, starting times

Here are the matchups and starting times for the match-play quarterfinals of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship (Note: all times Eastern):
• • •
No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Baylor
OFF NO. 1 TEE
- Blaine Hale vs. Cooper Dossey, 8 a.m.
- Max McGreevy vs. Braden Bailey, 8:10 a.m.
- Rylee Reinertson vs. Garrett May, 8:20 a.m.
- Grant Hirschman vs. Hunter Shattuck, 8:30 a.m.
- Brad Dalke vs. Matthew Perrine, 8:40 a.m.
• • •
No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 6 USC
OFF NO. 10 TEE
- Edoardo Lipparelli vs. Sean Crocker, 8 a.m.
- Giovanni Tadiotto vs. Andrew Levitt, 8:10 a.m.
- Nick Hardy vs. Rico Hoey, 8:20 a.m.
- Michael Feagles vs. Cheng Jin, 8:30 a.m.
- Dylan Meyer vs. Justin Suh, 8:40 a.m.
• • •
No. 1 Vanderbilt vs. No. 8 UNLV
OFF NO. 1 TEE
- Patrick Martin vs. Harry Hall, 8:50 a.m.
- John Augenstein vs. Taylor Montgomery, 9 a.m.
- Will Gordon vs. John Oda, 9:10 a.m.
- Theo Humphrey vs. Justin Kim, 9:20 a.m.
- Matthias Schwab vs. Shintaro Ban, 9:30 a.m.
• • •
No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Oregon
OFF NO. 10 TEE
- Viktor Hovland vs. Wyndham Clark, 8:50 a.m.
- Kristoffer Ventura vs. Edwin Yi, 9 a.m.
- Zachary Olsen vs. Norman Xiong, 9:10 a.m.
- Zach Bauchou vs. Ryan Gronlund, 9:20 a.m.
- Hayden Wood vs. Sulman Raza, 9:30 a.m.
Comments