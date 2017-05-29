Ole Miss' Braden Thornberry caps sensational season with NCAA individual title

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – While challengers all around him faltered down the stretch, Braden Thornberry didn’t – and now he’s an NCAA champion.

The Ole Miss sophomore won the 2017 NCAA Championship individual title on Monday at Rich Harvest Farms thanks to a closing 1-under 71 that left him at 11 under, four shots clear of Arkansas freshman Mason Overstreet. He made just three bogeys in his final round, which was highlighted by an eagle at the drivable par-4 sixth and birdie at the par-4 18th.

Thornberry vaulted into the lead Monday after Texas’ Scottie Scheffler opened his round in bogey, triple bogey. Scheffler shot 78 and finished at 6 under. Vanderbilt’s Matthias Schwab was at 9 under before hitting two shots in the water at the par-4 15th. His 75 left him at 6 under. USC’s Rico Hoey had two double bogeys on the back nine, shot 76 and finished at 4 under.

The last challenger, Overstreet, playing in Thornberry’s group, was within two shots before bogeying Nos. 16 and 17.

Thornberry, who opened the week with a bogey-free 6-under 66, was the only member of his team playing on Monday. The Rebels missed the 54-hole cut as a team.

The victory marks Thornberry’s fifth of the season, and it makes him the favorite to win the Haskins Award. He beat other contenders, LSU’s Sam Burns and Oregon’s Wyndham Clark, by 14 and 19 shots, respectively. It also improves his Walker Cup stock, which was already high thanks to a February victory at the Jones Cup.